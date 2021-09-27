Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Kupwara; First Since Armstice Agreement In February 2021

Seven months after the armies of India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire agreement in all sectors on 25 February 2021, the Pakistan Army once again resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire in the Teetwal sector of Kupwara along the Line of Control. This is seen as an attempt by Pakistan to push terrorists into Indian territory as infiltration attempts are on the rise.

“On 26 September 2021, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms along the Line of Control in Teetwal sector of Kupwara district (J&K). Indian Army retaliated befittingly. It was a localised attempt from Pakistan and was for a short span,” top Sources in the Indian Army confirmed to Republic.

Another official of Jammu Kashmir Police told Republic that Infiltration attempts from Pakistan are on the rise. After the Hathlanka Operation, today terrorists tried to infiltrate and another Anti-Terror operation is underway in Namla, Uri.

He further added that Pakistan is making desperate attempts to push terrorists in before snowfall starts. “Two groups were pushed in; one group has been eliminated, another one is engaged. Earlier attempts of Infiltration made in Gurez and Machil sector,” he added. Sources have confirmed to Republic that one terrorist has been gunned down so far in this operation.

Officials told Republic that Jammu is on target of terror outfits. This comes after the arrest of Sheikh Sunain Yousuf 'Raja Sultan' of South Kashmir’s Shopian who was camping in Jammu to carry out targeted killings of prominent personalities as well as top politicians on the directions of Ahmed Khalid 'Hamza' Haqparast, top handler of Lashkar backed terror group 'The Resistance Front' (TRF). He was also in touch with valley-based handlers and with the handlers sitting across, through Telegram and Signal app.

(Image: PTI/Representative Image)