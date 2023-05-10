Pakistani Actress Criticises India Amid Pak Civil Unrest, Delhi Police Schools Her

Delhi Police slammed a Pakistani actress who tried to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) by saying that they are spreading chaos and terrorism in Pakistan.

Actress Sehar Shinwari said, "Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complaint against Indian PM and Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claim) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice."

Delhi Police respond to the actress

The Delhi police sharply retailed to this comment and said that they were afraid India still does not have jurisdiction in Pakistan and asked how is she tweeting at a time when the internet has been shut in her country.

"We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!", police authority said.

Civil unrest in Pakistan

This comment by the police came in the backdrop of the civil unrest in Pakistan due to the arrest of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been remanded for 8 days. Soon after his arrest, violent protests broke out in different cities and provinces of Pakistan.