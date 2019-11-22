‘Pakistani Boy Lured My Daughter To Dubai’: Father Of Meerut Girl Alleges ‘Love Jihad’

In yet another case of 'Love Jihad' in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a local girl has allegedly eloped to Dubai at the call of a Pakistani-origin man residing in Dubai. BJP MP from Meerut, Rajendra Agarwal, raised the shocking issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

'It seems that the girl has been taken to Dubai by Nadeem'

The BJP MP revealed in the House that elopement appeared pre-planned and well-executed where one Nadeem arranged passport and visa for the Meerut girl. While the victim's parent met the MP and later the matter was brought into the notice of SSP Meerut, the girl went missing.

"It seems that the girl has been taken to Dubai by Nadeem. The police acted late," said Rajendra Agarwal. The BJP leader requested Speaker Om Birla to initiate an enquiry with an objective to trace the girl.

The incident of elopement has caused widespread concern in the area. In the meantime, the tweet posted by the girl's father is doing the rounds on the internet.

'My innocent daughter has been entrapped in love jihad'

Kapil Gupta, in an emotional tweet posted on November 17, wrote: “I am the helpless father of an 18-year-old daughter. My innocent daughter has been entrapped in love jihad. The boy, who had been talking to my daughter as ‘Romeo’ for some time, is a Pakistani. He coaxed my daughter into moving to Dubai. I don’t know how my daughter will be doing,” tweeted the resident of Kanker Khera locality.

मैं एक 18 वर्षीय बेटी का लाचार पिता हूं मेरी मासूम बेटी को लव जिहाद के जाल में फंसा लिया गया है वह लड़का पाकिस्तान से है जो मेरी बेटी से पिछले कुछ समय से #रोमीयो बनकर बात कर रहा था। मेरी बेटी को बहला फुसलाकर के दुबई ले गया है।

न जाने मेरी बेटी किस हाल में होगी.... — Kapil Gupta (@Kapil_Gupta_90) November 17, 2019

Consulate General of India, Dubai vowed to extend all help

Taking cognisance of Gupta’s tweet, the Consulate General of India, Dubai, vowed to extend all the help they could in the matter. “We have talked to your family. We have talked to agencies in Dubai regarding finding your daughter. However, in the absence of any contact number or address, it will be very hard to dig out the information. We will leave no stone unturned,” tweeted ‘India in Dubai’. Nadeem, who hails from Pakistan, is reportedly a manager at a five-star hotel in Dubai.

