Pakistani Intel Official Who Honeytrapped To Scientist Identified As Indian Student In UK

Pradeep Kurulkar, the senior DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) scientist arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for allegedly sharing confidential information with a Pakistani intelligence agent, is said to have been honeytrapped online and is also said to have shared extremely sensitive information, including sketches of missiles, sources say. Kurulkar was arrested on May 4 by the ATS in Mumbai and electronic evidence of various kinds were seized from the scientist's possession. Sources say ATS has retrieved WhatsApp chats between the Pakistan intelligence agent and the accused scientist.

The WhatsApp chats show that the Pakistani intelligence official identified as an Indian-origin student in London and told the scientist that she admired him and hated Pakistan. The agent is said to come in contact with the scientist last year, and a large number of messages were exchanged between them.

CBI arrests journalist and former Navy commander

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a freelance journalist named Vivek Raghuvanshi and a former Navy commander in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act for the illegal collection of sensitive information, officials stated on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday had booked Vivek Raghuvanshi, a freelance journalist for allegedly collecting sensitive information about the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the army and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, officials said.

