Quick links:
IMAGE: #PallonjiMistry- Instagram/REP/ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his grief at the demise of Pallonji Mistry on Tuesday and said he was a doyen of the infrastructure and building industry whose contribution to wealth creation and nation-building would be long remembered.
Billionaire Mistry, the chairman of diversified Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, died in the wee hours of Tuesday in Mumbai. He was 93.
"I am sad to learn that Pallonji Mistry is no more. He was the doyen of the infrastructure and building industry. His contribution to wealth creation and nation-building will be long remembered. Condolences to his family & friends,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.
I am sad to learn that Pallonji Mistry is no more. He was doyen of infrastructure and building industry. His contribution to wealth creation and nation building will be long remembered. Condolences to his family & friends.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 28, 2022
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)