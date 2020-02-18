Panchayat Polls In J&K Deferred Over Security Threat; Admin Asks EC For Postponement

The Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been deferred after a security threat. On Tuesday evening, the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir government asked the Election Commission (EC) to postpone the polls that were initially scheduled from March 5 in the newly-formed Union Territory.

Office of the Election Authority, Chief Electoral Officer (J&K) said, "Notifications dated 15th & 17th February issued for Phase 1 and 2 (Panchayat by-elections) respectively and the schedule issued on 13th February for other phases of Panchayat by-elections are hereby withdrawn." "After addressing all the concerns suitable at the earliest, possibly in 2-3 weeks, fresh schedule shall be notified," the EC office added.

The Panchayat elections were supposed to be held in eight phases for Kashmir and four phases for Jammu to fill 1011 sarpanch and 1639 panch vacancies. The Congress party and National Conference (NC) had both conditionally decided to participate in the polls. The former asked to release their leaders and ensure their free movement, meanwhile, NC demanded the removal of 'roadblocks.

The Jammu and Kashmir Block Development elections were held on October 24 and the results were declared in the evening. While independent candidates won 217 seats, the BJP and Congress candidates won 81 seats and one seat respectively, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party won eight seats. This was the first electoral exercise in the region since the revocation of Article 370 on August 5 and registered a historic voter-turnout of 98.3% voter turnout.

Kashmiri leaders detained

The elections were scheduled in Kashmir amid the detention of mainstream political leaders after placing the region under lockdown since the abrogation of Article 370 on august 5. The J&K administration slapped the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. NC patron and five-term chief minister Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended by three months, after being charged on August 5.

Mobile internet services in the Kashmir valley was again snapped on Monday as a precautionary measure as separatist groups called for a protest on the death anniversary of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front founder Maqbool Bhat. Authorities had on Sunday also snapped the services as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order disturbance on the death anniversaries of Maqbool Bhat and Afzal Guru.

