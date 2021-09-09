'Panchjanya At Herald Of Dharmayudh': RSS Leader Defends Journal Amid Infosys Controversy

Days after the RSS distanced itself from the Panchjanya-Infosys controversy, RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya has now come out in support of the Sangh-affiliated weekly journal. Addressing the inauguration of the magazine’s new office in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, Manmohan Vaidya said that Panchjanya was at the herald of the 'dharmayudh' against anti-national forces who were attempting to weaken the nation.

Speaking at the event, Vaidya said, "The Indian thought is all-inclusive. There are many forces that want to weaken its influence. These anti-national forces are being weakened slowly. In one sense, this is a dharmayudh, and Panchjanya is its herald.” He added, “One will have to shoot arrows at those not with dharma. In the end, dharma will be victorious. We have to take everyone along.”

RSS distances itself from Panchjanya article

Manmohan Vaidya's remark comes days after all-India publicity in charge of RSS Sunil Ambekar distanced his organisation from the controversial article in the Sangh-linked weekly journal, saying that Infosys had made a 'seminal contribution' towards the progress of India. Extending support to the IT giant, the RSS leader stated that the article published by Panchjanya reflected individual opinion and should not be linked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author. @editorvskbharat — Sunil Ambekar (@SunilAmbekarM) September 5, 2021

Panchjanya is not mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with the RSS. @editorvskbharat — Sunil Ambekar (@SunilAmbekarM) September 5, 2021

Panchjanya- Infosys controversy

Earlier this month, RSS-associated weekly Panchjanya launched an attack on the domestic software company and questioned whether an "anti-national power is trying to hurt India's economic interests through it". In its latest edition, the weekly carried a four-page cover story on Infosys 'Saakh Aur Aghaat' (Reputation and Damage) and said that Infosys has been accused many times of helping "Naxalites, leftists and tukde-tukde gangs". Slamming it over the glitches in the GST and New Income Tax portal developed by it, Panchjanya dubbed the Bengaluru-based company as 'Unchi Dukan, Phika Pakwaan' (great cry and little wool).

"Due to glitches in both GST and Income Tax return portals developed by Infosys, the taxpayers' trust in the country's economy has taken a hit. Is it that any anti-national force via Infosys is trying to hurt India's economic interests," the article stated. It also asked whether Infosys will "provide this same kind of shoddy service for its foreign clients".

(With Agency Inputs)