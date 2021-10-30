In a startling development, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday alleged that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is currently in Belgium. Nirupam also questioned as to how the ex-Mumbai CP reached Belgium and who helped him. This comes on the same day as a Mumbai sessions court issued a non-bailable warrant against him, the second such in as many days.

Making a big claim regarding Param Bir's whereabouts, Nirupam took to Twitter and said, "He is the former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Police. He accused a minister of extortion. He himself is wanted in five cases. The police have said that he is absconding. Turns out, he's in Belgium. How did he go to Belgium? Who gave him a safe passage? Can't we get him back by sending undercover?"

Two Non-bailable Warrants Against Mumbai's Ex-CP

A Mumbai sessions court on Saturday has issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, three days after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch had filed an application at the court seeking the same. Param Bir Singh has reportedly fled the country, or is at the very least, absconding. On Thursday, the Thane Magistrate Court had also issued a non-bailable warrant against Param Bir. The court directed the Thane Police to arrest Param Bir Singh and produce him. Acting upon the non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh, Thane Police wrote to the Malabar Hill police station seeking help to arrest Param Bir. Interestingly on the same day, the ex-top cop himself sought cancellation of his arrest warrant issued by the Chandiwal commission.

At this point, it is unknown where Param Bir Singh is, apart from Nirupam's fresh claims. Just days earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir had gone 'missing'.

Extortion Cases against Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh has been named in multiple FIRs in connection to extortion cases - including by two bookies who accused Singh of extortion and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases. Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders and officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs 124 crore.