Param Bir Singh Summoned By Bhima Koregaon Panel, Asked To Appear On November 8

In a massive development, the Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission, Pune, has issued summons to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Rashmi Shukla, asking them to appear in person before the commission on November 8. This comes at a time when the ex-Mumbai top cop continues to remain 'absconding'.

'Necessary to summon him'

The summons copy accessed by the Republic Media Network stated, 'It is pertinent to note that the when the aforesaid incident dated 1st Jan 2018 took place at village Koregaon Bhima, Dist- Pune at that time Param Bir Singh was the Additional Director General (Law and Order) for the Maharashtra Police, it is further pertinent to note that consequences of the incidents occurred at Koregaon Bhima, District – Pune spread to almost the entire state of Maharashtra.'

It added, 'Therefore, Considering the charge held by Param Bir Singh as the ADG law and order State of Maharashtra, it is necessary to summon him in order to bring forward the true and correct facts, intelligence inputs as well as the all information received by him during the said period when Param Bir Singh was holding the charge as ADG Law and order for the State of Maharashtra.'

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have arrested a 42-year-old 'hawala' operator from Gujarat in connection with an extortion case an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Alpesh Patel, was apprehended on Tuesday by a team of the Mumbai Police's crime branch unit-11 from Mehsana in Gujarat, he said. Param Bir Singh, current Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard, has been booked under several extortion cases.

Extortion Cases against Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh has been named in four such FIRs in connection to extortion cases - including by two bookies who accused Singh of extortion and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases. Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders and officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs 124 crore.

Ghadge alleged that Singh had ordered Ghadge to drop the names of three Municipal Commissioners, 12 KDMC officials and seven builders from the charge sheet and on refusing to do so led to Ghadge's wrongful imprisonment in a frivolous case till he was acquitted by a Sessions Court in September 2017. Singh has also been accused of allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from Sharad Agrawal. Maharashtra govt is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case went rogue under his tenure.