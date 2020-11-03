Param Bir Singh's Greatest Falsehood (so Far): 'Arnab Is Mumbai's Biggest Hawala Operator'

Today, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant has called me the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai, and the Times of India has enthusiastically carried this news.

First, the Mumbai Police led by Param Bir Singh said I was paying Rs. 400/- to become the number 1 news channel. Then, the Mumbai Police said I was paid Rs. 32 lakhs to become the number 1 channel. This too, was proven wrong with statements and documents. Now, they are saying I am carrying out hawala operations, and my hawala operations have made us the number 1 news network. This is the greatest absurdity. According to the Mumbai Police, I carried out hawala operations in 2017 for my Hindi channel Republic Bharat. Firstly, Republic Bharat did not exist in 2017. It was launched in 2019. Secondly, this charge proves that despite having all my accounts and ledgers, the Mumbai Police has been unable to prove a single rupee paid by Republic Media Network for TRP manipulation.

If I am indeed one of Mumbai's biggest hawala operators, and if I am, as Param Bir Singh claims, a hawala kingpin, he should place me under arrest immediately.

The courts of the country are watching this absurdity and the planting of falsehoods despite their observations cautioning the Mumbai Police from such unprofessionalism. The multiple u-turns of the Mumbai Police show that it is floundering as the fake case has collapsed. The Mumbai Police has tried to blackmail and coerce random people into naming Republic. The CBI now has a copy of the tape of their witness coercion.

This witch-hunt will end soon because more and more people have seen through Param Bir Singh’s tactics. I am absolutely certain that we will get justice from the courts.

- Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network