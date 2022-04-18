Parl Delegation Under LS Speaker Om Birla To Visit Vietnam, Cambodia From April 19 To 25

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the parliamentary delegation will visit Cambodia and Vietnam from April 19 to 25. The stay in Vietnam will be from April 19-21 and in Cambodia from 22-25. The delegation led by the LS speaker, apart from meeting the heads of state of both countries, will also visit places of religious and historical importance.

According to an official statement, the parliamentary delegation under Om Birla will include Members of Parliament (MPs) CP Joshi, Riti Pathak, Rahul Ramesh Shewale, Rajani Patil, Harnath Singh Yadav, Mitesh Rameshbhai Patel, and Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh.

Parliamentary delegation's Vietnam and Cambodia visit

During the three-day Vietnam visit, LS Speaker Om Birla will call on Chairman of Vietnam National Assembly VuongDinh Hue and Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. In other engagements, he will lay a wreath at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, followed by the meeting with the party secretary of Ho Chi Minh City, Ngyuen Van Nen and then attending a community-cum-business event at Ho Chi Minh City on April 21.

After the Vietnam tour, Birla will head to Cambodia on April 22. The MPs accompanying Birla for the Cambodia visit will comprise Ravneet Singh, Saroj Pandey, Locket Chatterjee, Sarmistha Kumari Sethi, Dr Santanu Sen, and Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh. The Lower House Speaker will be received by Cambodia's National Assembly President Heng Samrin upon his arrival at the National Assembly Palace on April 22. Later, after inspecting the guard of honour, Birla will call on Heng Samrin and the President of the Senate Say Chhum on his four-day visit from April 22 to 25.

The delegation of MPs and Speaker Om Birla will also visit Ta Prohm Temple, Bayon temple, Banteay Srei Temple, and Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia.

In December 2021, a Vietnamese Parlimentary delegation had attended India, in which Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue called on Om Birla, who affirmed the strengthening of the India-Vietnam parliamentary diplomacy through the formation of the India-Vietnam frienship group in the Indian Parliament. He said that this will provide a new dimension to the parliamentary relations between the two countries through continuous dialogue.

Image: ANI