Parliament LIVE: Manipur Violence Have Impact On Other States As Well, Says Manish Tewari

Both the houses of Parliament have been adjourned for the day. Proceedings will now resume on Wednesday.
"The incidents taking place in Manipur have an impact on other states as well," says Congress leader Manish Tewari in the House.
'In this Parliament, I would like to appeal to all. Let us go together on this journey of the development', says Kiren Rijiju.
While addressing at the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "PM Modi has won the trust of northeast. Insurgency brought down, every region brought to mainstream."
They (Opposition alliance) work against the country and then call themselves I.N.D.I.A. Our country India won't accept this.
Today students can study Science along with Humanity. We are bringing a diverse education policy. We are thinking for the future of our youth with the National Education Policy (NEP), said BJP's Sunita Duggal in Lok Sabha.
BJP's Sunita Duggal said, "these people in opposition can form any alliance or group like I.N.D.I.A or others, but they cannot win the trust of people now."
We are very very pained with what has happened in Manipur. Churches have been burnt, said Sardar Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal.
During the No Confidence Motion debate in Lok Sabha, SP MP Dimple Yadav said, "The Manipur incident is very sensitive. The Govt has been very insensitive in this matter. This is an arrogant Govt. It was a complete violation of human rights. Using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is unacceptable in constitutional democracy...It was a state-sponsored ethnic violence..."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tabled the 'Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill, 2023' in the Rajya Sabha. WATCH LIVE debate on Defence Bill In Rajya Sabha on REPUBLIC TV
"Government institutions are being destroyed in India. Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate, and CBI, among others, are the institutions being misused. These agencies are being used to harass the people of the country. BJP people indulge in the politics of divide and rule. They want to rule the country on any condition," said SP MP Dimple Yadav, in Lok Sabha.
"NCRB data reveals that every three hours, a woman becomes subject to sexual harassment in Uttar Pradesh. Yet, no action by the double-engine government. What happened in Manipur was the complete exploitation of human rights. The Manipur incident, where women were stripped and paraded naked, was a subject of global discussion. Whatever went down in Manipur since May 3 was state-sponsored ethnic violence. We seek PM Modi's presence in the house," said SP MP Dimple Yadav in Lok Sabha during a debate on a no-confidence motion.
Opposition rebranded to I.N.D.I.A, to wash away UPA sins. Every leader in I.N.D.I.A alliance is a PM aspirant. They should not worry much as PM Modi will again come for a third term, said Shiv Sena MP Shrinath Eknath Shinde in Lok Sabha, during a no-trust motion debate. He cited Rahul Gandhi's 'Nafrat ki bazaar mein Mohabbat ki dukaan khol raha hun' quote and said, "From 2004 to 2014, people elected UPA, but the country only got corruption and scams in return."
"How are you a party with a difference? Prices of tomatoes, eatable oil, rice, onion and other groceries have skyrocketed under the BJP rule. No one is purchasing onion in Maharashtra. We have no confidence in the current government. 'Bahaut hogayi mehengai ki maar.' We have no faith in the government," said NCP MP Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha.
"This Government is the government of the heartless. They are sending a delegation to West Bengal on any plea. But not one delegation has gone to Manipur where our brothers and sisters are dying...You (BJP) have no compassion and that is why you have not gone to Manipur like other parties," said TMC MP Saugata Roy in Lok Sabha during no-trust motion debate.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tabled the 'Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill, 2023' in the Rajya Sabha. This bill is a move towards the theaterisation of the Indian Defence Forces to ensure better war-waging capabilities in the changed security scenario. It was recently passed by the Lok Sabha.
Opposition parties have moved a Privilege Motion against the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal for using unparliamentary language against them. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on X (formerly Twitter), said, "Today at 1300 hrs, the floor leaders of INDIA parties in the Rajya Sabha submitted a privilege motion against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for addressing the Opposition as all of them "traitors". Nothing less than an apology from him on the floor of the House, when it is in order, will do."
"Delegation of I.N.D.I.A visited the relief camps in Manipur. The situation in the northeastern state is unimaginable. Two Kuki women were stripped, paraded naked and sexually assaulted. The internet shutdown continues. But BJP Nishikant Dubey in his statement, didn't utter a single word about the situation in Manipur," said TMC MP Sougata Ray in Lok Sabha during a no-trust motion debate.
DMK MP TR Baalu, in Lok Sabha, said, "Minorities of Manipur have been killed ruthlessly. 143 people have been killed. 65,000 people have fled the state. Two women were stripped, gang-raped and paraded naked on the streets of Manipur...The CM is helpless. The PM is not coming to the Parliament and he has not gone to the state. Whereas, I.N.D.I.A. parties went there and understood what has happened."
"PM Modi has not come to the Parliament so far. He was elected as a Member of Parliament as well as head of the nation. To bring him in the house, the opposition unitedly has brought the no-confidence motion," said DMK MP TR Baalu in Lok Sabha.
"My PM says that this is not a no-confidence motion, this is a motion of confidence within the opposition to see who is supporting whom," said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, adding that opposition's no-confidence motion is not just against PM Modi but against the country. "It's against the poor and backward classes who believe and trust the country's son (PM Modi)," he said.
"Sonia Gandhi's Congress has set two cultures- the first one is to promote her son (Rahul Gandhi) and the second one is to send gifts to her son-in-law (Robert Vadra)," said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in response to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi during no confidence motion debate.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised the issue of the Supreme Court staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case following which his membership was restored. He said, "The Supreme Court has not given a judgement. It has given a stay order...He (Rahul Gandhi) is saying that he will not apologise...Secondly, he says 'I am not Savarkar' - You can never be Savakar..."
"We thought that Rahul Gandhi was not ready to speak, he would have woke up late today," said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey takes a dig at Congress after Gaurav Gogoi initiated the debate on the no-confidence motion. The opposition created a ruckus as BJP MP Nishikant Dubey started responding to the no-confidence motion debate.