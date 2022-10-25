Several places across India will witness one of the exceptional celestial events. A day after the Diwali festival, a partial solar eclipse will be seen today (October 25).

According to a report, the eclipse will start in the late afternoon before sunset and be visible in most places. A solar eclipse forms when the moon comes in between the sun and Earth, blocking the sun's light from reaching the earth. A solar eclipse occurs as a result of the moon's shadow falling on the earth as the three heavenly bodies form a straight line.

According to reports, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, along with the north-eastern cities of Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, and Tamelong, among others, won't be able to see the occurring.

Solar eclipse 2022 timings

Furthermore, in Delhi, the Moon will cover almost 44 per cent of the Sun at the time of the greatest eclipse, while, 24 per cent in Mumbai. The eclipse will last 1 hour and 13 minutes in Delhi and 1 hour and 20 minutes in Mumbai. In Chennai and Kolkata, the eclipse will last for 31 minutes and 12 minutes, respectively. As per reports, it will start at 4:49 pm and go till 6:49 pm.

Additionally, in the nation's northwest, the Moon will block the Sun to a degree of between 40 per cent to 50 per cent during the total eclipse. In other regions of the country, the percentage coverage will be lower than the figures mentioned above.

Notably, it is not advised to look at the eclipsed sun with the naked eye, even for a little duration of time. Even if the sun is mostly blocked by the moon, it will still result in permanent eye damage and even blindness. With the use of suitable filters, such as solar viewing or eclipse glasses, telescopes, and others, it is safest and advised to see the solar eclipse.

Before even looking up at the sky during a solar eclipse, NASA advises wearing eye protection.

Further, instead of solar viewing or eclipse glasses, it is not safe or recommended to wear regular sunglasses. Avoid using the camera to capture the eclipse. If one is not wearing the proper eyewear, one is constantly at risk of having your eyes damaged by the Sun's strong rays.

(Image: Unsplash)