PETA India Gets Flak For 'beef & Leather Industries Exists Due To Dairy Industry' Tweet

PETA India’s Twitter page has been among the headlines after it urged Amul to switch to plant-based alternatives by highlighting the ‘booming’ market of vegan products. After a message to Burger King India to come up with ‘vegan whoppers’, another post got the interest of netizens. The handle stating that the dairy industry helped the flourishing of the beef and leather industry did not go down well with netizens.

The PETA India page is known for regularly sharing posts highlighting the ill-treatment of animals, while promoting a switch to vegan lifestyle. On Sunday, it posted that those wanting to drink milk, should drink milk for ‘humans not calves’ and suggested alternatives of milk made from peas, rice, soya, coconut, hemp, tiger nuts, macadamia nuts, walnuts, cashew nuts, almonds, oats, peanuts, hazelnuts, sunflower seeds or other plants.

A netizen then trolled the handle by stating that it would suggest ‘eating beef’ to anyone asking what use the cows would be of if people switched to non-dairy milk options.

So, what to do with the cows?

PETA: Let's eat beef. — Jaysree (@JaysreeSen) May 30, 2021

PETA India then replied to the netizen that the beef industry got its ‘cattle to kill’ from the dairy industry. It added that beef and leather industries were able to ‘exist largely due to the dairy industry.’

Where does the beef industry gets cattle to kill? Sadly mostly the dairy sector. The beef and leather industries are able to exist largely thanks to the dairy industry. — PETA India (@PetaIndia) May 30, 2021

Netizens, however, were not pleased. One wrote that unlike western countries, there were ‘gaushala’ (cattle care centres) in India, another found it ‘laughable’ that they suggested that supply led to ‘demand’. A user wrote that it should teach the West about meat consumption since they ‘bred cattle for meat’ and India, on the other hand, had a sizeable population of vegetarians.

We have Gaushala(cattle care center) here in India. Please teach other countries — #आत्मNirbhar (@BansodeAbhishek) May 30, 2021

So as per @PetaIndia demand originated cause there was supply.

Laughable 😅 — sugam (@SugamShukla) May 30, 2021

Then teach the west about meat consumption before teaching us about #veganMilk. India has been vegetarian even before west became civilized. Still India has largest number of vegetarian in whole world. If dairy is cruelty, then as per this criteria soon keeping pets will be too. — 🇮🇳Sunil Kumar🇮🇳 (@Sun191982) May 30, 2021

Go to western world where cattle’s are breed for meat. Go teach them. What a logic. Try building a mechanism to ensure better treatment of animals rather than pushing such stupid ideas. Issue is mistreatment not milk. — Sudeep Chatterjee (@SudeepC11) May 30, 2021

One sarcastically wrote that cow slaughter would stop if people stopped drinking milk and another wrote that the industry would get cattle directly for slaughter even if the dairy industry did not exist. Another was unhappy about the suggestion of ‘extinction’ of milk-producing animals.

So you mean to say that if dairy industry does not exit, beef industry would automatically shut down since as per you, the raw material for beef and leather industry comes mostly from dairy sector. — Surbhi Damani Jain (@DjSurbhi) May 30, 2021

Right. Because if people didn't drink milk, the cow slaughter would be stopped. — Prateek Aole | प्रतीक आवळे (@greygooseberry) May 30, 2021

So you mean to say if we close dairy industry, beef and leather industry will also collapse??

Or you mean close diary industry so beef and leather industry can get cattle directly ?? — शुभम (@beechpleassee) May 30, 2021