Petrol & Diesel Prices For Dec 14: Rates Stay Below ₹100 In Many Cities

On Tuesday, December 14, India's petrol and diesel rates stayed unchanged. With the exception of the national capital, fuel prices have remained steady for nearly 40 days. The government of Arvind Kejriwal recently announced a reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel. Petrol became Rs 8 cheaper per litre as a result of this, delivering much-needed relief to the general public.

Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices on Dec 14 below Rs 100 in many cities across India

Last month, the central government decided to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel to help bring down the country's soaring petrol prices. The excise duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 5 per litre, while the excise duty on diesel was reduced by Rs 10 per litre.

State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 a.m., any adjustment in petrol and diesel prices take effect.

Fuel prices in India:

Mumbai

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Pune

Petrol price in Pune: Rs 109.52 per litre

Diesel price in Pune: Rs 92.31 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Jaipur

Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06

Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Gurgaon

Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90

Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Raipur

Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11

Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Guwahati

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Ahemdabad

Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

(IMAGE: PTI)