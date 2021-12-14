Petrol & Diesel Prices For Dec 14: Rates Stay Below ₹100 In Many Cities

On Tuesday, December 14, India's petrol and diesel rates stayed unchanged. With the exception of the national capital, fuel prices have remained steady for nearly 40 days. The government of Arvind Kejriwal recently announced a reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel. Petrol became Rs 8 cheaper per litre as a result of this, delivering much-needed relief to the general public.
Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices on Dec 14 below Rs 100 in many cities across India
Last month, the central government decided to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel to help bring down the country's soaring petrol prices. The excise duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 5 per litre, while the excise duty on diesel was reduced by Rs 10 per litre.
State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 a.m., any adjustment in petrol and diesel prices take effect.
Fuel prices in India:
Mumbai
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre
Delhi
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre
Chennai
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre
Kolkata
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre
Pune
- Petrol price in Pune: Rs 109.52 per litre
- Diesel price in Pune: Rs 92.31 per litre
Hyderabad
- Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre
- Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre
Bengaluru
- Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre
- Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre
Chandigarh
- Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre
- Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre
Jaipur
- Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06
- Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07
Gurgaon
- Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90
- Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11
Raipur
- Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11
- Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33
Guwahati
- Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre
- Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre
Lucknow
- Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre
- Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre
Ahemdabad
- Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre
- Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre
(IMAGE: PTI)