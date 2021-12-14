Last Updated:

Petrol & Diesel Prices For Dec 14: Rates Stay Below ₹100 In Many Cities

On Tuesday, December 14, India's petrol and diesel rates stayed unchanged. Except in the national capital, fuel prices have remained steady for nearly 40 days.

On Tuesday, December 14, India's petrol and diesel rates stayed unchanged. With the exception of the national capital, fuel prices have remained steady for nearly 40 days. The government of Arvind Kejriwal recently announced a reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel. Petrol became Rs 8 cheaper per litre as a result of this, delivering much-needed relief to the general public.

Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices on Dec 14 below Rs 100 in many cities across India

Last month, the central government decided to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel to help bring down the country's soaring petrol prices. The excise duty on petrol was reduced by Rs 5 per litre, while the excise duty on diesel was reduced by Rs 10 per litre.

State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices on a daily basis, taking into account international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Every day at 6 a.m., any adjustment in petrol and diesel prices take effect.

Fuel prices in India:

Mumbai

  • Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre
  • Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

  • Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre
  • Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre
  • Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre
  • Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Pune

  • Petrol price in Pune: Rs 109.52 per litre
  • Diesel price in Pune: Rs 92.31 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre
  • Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre
  • Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

  • Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre
  • Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Jaipur

  • Petrol price in Japiur: Rs 107.06
  • Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Gurgaon

  • Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90
  • Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Raipur

  • Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11
  • Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Guwahati

  • Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre
  • Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre
  • Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Ahemdabad

  • Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre
  • Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

