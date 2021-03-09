Petrol & Diesel Prices In India Today: Check State-wise List Of Fuel Prices For March 9

Prices of petrol and diesel have hardly varied across all Indian states in the past 10 days. The first two months of this year witnessed a surge in rates of fuel, while there was a hike of Rs 4.87 per litre petrol, diesel rates increased by Rs 4.99. However, the price per barrel crude has been fluctuating frequently and as of Tuesday, it is priced at $68.50 (Rs 5,018.81).

Here's a list of fuel rates across all Indian states on March 9:

Petrol prices in India today:

Andhra Pradesh Petrol Price today - 87.24/ L

Assam Petrol Price today - 87.69/ L

New Delhi Petrol price today - 91.17/ L

Bihar Petrol price today - 93.48/ L

Chattisgarh Petrol price today - 89.62/ L

Gujarat Petrol Price - 88.20/ L

Haryana Petrol price today - 89.25/ L

Himachal Pradesh Petrol price today - 89.11/ L

J&K Petrol price today - 92.67/ L

Jharkhand Petrol price today - 88.52/ L

Karnataka Petrol price today - 93.84/ L

Kerala Petrol price today - 91.64/ L

Madhya Pradesh Petrol Price today - 99.25/ L

Maharashtra Petrol Price today - 97.75/ L

Odisha Petrol Price today - 91.90/ L

Punjab Petrol Price today - 90.21/ L

Rajasthan Petrol Price today - 97.72/ L

Tamil Nadu Petrol price today - 93.59/ L

Telangana Petrol price today - 94.79/ L

Uttar Pradesh Petrol price today - 89.23/ L

Uttarakhand Petrol price today - 89.89/ L

West Bengal Petrol price today - 91.35/ L

Diesel prices in India today: