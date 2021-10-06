Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise For Second Consecutive Day; Check Today's Fuel Prices

Fuel prices in India have hiked again on Wednesday, October 6, across the country. Petrol got costlier by 26-32 paise per litre while diesel prices rose by 34-37 paise per litre. As per the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol price stands at Rs 102.94 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 91.42 per litre. In Mumbai, the diesel price is Rs 99.17 per litre and petrol costs Rs 108.96.

It is to be noted that on October 4, petrol and diesel prices remained constant after increasing for four straight days. After that, a hike was witnessed on Tuesday.

Check out fuel prices in India for October 6

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 108.96 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 99.17 per litre

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 102.94 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 91.42 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 100.49 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 95.93 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 106.52 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 97.03 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 103.65 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 94.53 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol price: Rs 107.09 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 99.75 per litre

Patna

Petrol price: Rs 105.92 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 97.88 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 100.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.85 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 98.54 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.50 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 111.45 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.42

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on September 23 blamed the state governments for the rise in fuel rates in the country. Briefing on the reason for the fuel price hike in India, the Union Minister said, "If your question is 'do you want the petrol prices to come down then the answer is 'yes'. Now, if your question is 'why the petrol prices are not coming down, then the answer is because the states don't want to bring it under GST."

On September 17, during the 45th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax Council Council (GST), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues. She added, "The GST Council, keeping this factor in mind, felt now is not the time to bring Petrol and Diesel under GST."

(Image: Unsplash/PTI)