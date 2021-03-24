Petrol Prices Fall After A Month's Surge; Here's List Of Prices In Indian States On Mar 24

The surge in Petrol and Diesel prices for at least the past 30 days ended on Tuesday as fuel rates in India came down by 17 paise per litre to a Rupee.

Variation in crude rate major factor for fall in fuel prices

The prices have come down as the rates of crude oil by over 4 percent on Tuesday, given the curbs due to new restrictions in what is being called the second Covid-19 wave. Additionally, a stronger dollar also reflected on the fuel prices in India. While the Brent crude futures came down by $2.56 or 4% to $62.08 per barrel, the WTI crude (West Texas Intermediate) price fell by $2.65 or 4.3% to $58.91.

Below are the prices of petrol and diesel in all Indian states on March 24.



Petrol prices in India today:

Andhra Pradesh Petrol Price today - 87.24/ L

Assam Petrol Price today - 87.56/ L

New Delhi Petrol price today - 90.99/ L

Bihar Petrol price today - 93.31/ L

Chattisgarh Petrol price today - 89.45/ L

Gujarat Petrol Price - 88.03/ L

Haryana Petrol price today - 89.07/ L

Himachal Pradesh Petrol price today - 88.84/ L

J&K Petrol price today - 92.50/ L

Jharkhand Petrol price today - 88.38/ L

Karnataka Petrol price today - 93.65/ L

Kerala Petrol price today - 91.46/ L

Madhya Pradesh Petrol Price today - 99.06/ L

Maharashtra Petrol Price today - 97.58/ L

Odisha Petrol Price today - 91.72/ L

Punjab Petrol Price today - 90.04/ L

Rajasthan Petrol Price today - 97.53/ L

Tamil Nadu Petrol price today - 93.43/ L

Telangana Petrol price today - 94.61/ L

Uttar Pradesh Petrol price today - 89.10/ L

Uttarakhand Petrol price today - 89.75/ L

West Bengal Petrol price today - 91.18/ L

Diesel prices in India today:

Andhra Pradesh Diesel price today - 80.21/ L

New Delhi Diesel price today - 81.30/ L

Bihar Diesel price today - 86.55/ L

Chattisgarh Diesel price today - 88.06/ L

Gujarat Diesel price today - 87.47/ L

Assam Diesel price today - 81.78/ L

Haryana Diesel price today - 82.00/ L

Himachal Pradesh Diesel price today - 80.74/ L

J&K Diesel price today - 83.40/ L

Jharkhand Diesel price today - 85.92/ L

Karnataka Diesel price today - 85.84/ L

Kerala Disesl price - 86.05/ L

Madhya Pradesh Diesel Price today - 89.63/ L

Maharashtra Diesel price today - 87.71/ L

Odisha Diesel price today - 88.60/ L

Punjab Diesel price today - 82.27/ L

Rajasthan Diesel price today - 89.82/ L

Tamil Nadu Diesel price today - 86.77/ L

Telangana Diesel price today - 88.67/ L

Uttar Pradesh Diesel price today - 81.60/ L

Uttarakhand Diesel price today - 81.95/ L

West Bengal Diesel price today - 84.18/ L

Image Credit: AP & PTI