PFI Files: From China To Gulf Links & Now A 'Civil War' Meet Mentioned, As Per Agencies

Amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), Republic has accessed key investigative agency inputs unearthing a larger anti-India nexus.

Agencies have alleged that PFI, through its student outfit CFI, bankrolled Kerala journalist Sidhique Kappan's visit to Hathras, money which was generated on foreign shores. This money was allegedly funneled into India through channels labeling the funds as 'business dealings', agencies have claimed. Similarly, PFI also allegedly funded MD Alam, arrested for attempted communal incitement post Hathras, to the tune of Rs 3 lakh. Alam has been named in the Delhi riots case and is related to a PFI member.

PFI money funded anti-CAA protests?

The alleged involvement of the organization in CAA and NRC protests has also been brought to the fore. Republic has learned through agency sources that there was allegedly a direct correlation between money deposits and CAA protests and more than Rs 1 crore was deposited during the agitation. Multiple deposits were purportedly made in smaller sums to avoid scrutiny, the withdrawals of which have been traced to anti-CAA protests.

In another sensational revelation, agencies have claimed that the Popular Front of India held a 'Civil War' meeting on November 10, 2020, attendees of which allegedly included Oma Salam, MK Faizy, Naseeruddin VP, Rauf Sherif, Abdul Hameed, and CP Basheer. According to Page 15 of the 'Civil War' diary, PFI allegedly mentions that the 'nation may witness severe civil war-like NRC, CAA'. It urges members to 'increase our strength and fight in the course' and give 'strong suggestions to implement' the chaos.

Further, it is being claimed that PFI proliferated an anti-India propaganda abroad and deployed global machinery for terror activities in India. The body allegedly raised funds with an intent to cause disruptive activities in India and mobilized 1800-2000 members for a global anti-India plot.

Controversial China link under scanner

Earlier, Republic had reported that the organization was allegedly raising funds from Gulf nations. A link implying PFI raised funds more than Rs 1 crore from China has also allegedly emerged, agency sources added. As per the evidence with agencies, PFI formed District Executive Committees in UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia to raise funds. Intriguingly, a Chinese link to the fundraising has also emerged during the PMLA investigation in the Hathras case.

KA Rauf Sherif, a PFI member and Campus Front of India (CFI) national general secretary, allegedly received more than Rs 1 crore in his bank account in the guise of mask trading with China, according to the dossier details accessed by Republic. Rauf was an employee of M/s Race International LLC Oman. It is a Chinese-controlled company based in Oman. The firm claims to be in the trading business involving the transfer of funds between China and Oman. He had also allegedly visited China twice in 2019 and 2020.