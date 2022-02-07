PFI Front Admits To Republic: Will Tell Students 'Hijab Row' A Conspiracy Against Muslims

Amid tensions over the Hijab ban in Karnataka colleges, PFI's student wing Campus Front of India claimed that this is a "larger conspiracy" against Muslim women. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, CFI Kerala vice president Zeba Shireen buttressed her point by highlighting cases such as Sulli deals, Bulli Bai and a Clubhouse discussion that allegedly defamed Muslim women. She also revealed that her organization would spread awareness about the purported violation of fundamental rights of women in India at a juncture where a number of students have hit the streets in protest.

CFI Kerala vice president Zeba Shireen remarked, "In Karnataka, the Hijab ban in schools is happening. It is the fundamental violation of the rights given by the Constitution of India. It is being denied by the Hindutva ideology people."

"So, the Campus Front of India is here to declare a massive awareness to the community, the people, the students and the women in India that there is a larger conspiracy behind all these things happening against the Muslim women in India. It is highly focused, highly humiliating, highly degrading to the dignity of Muslim women," she added.

The Hijab row in Karnataka

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few days, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 5, the Karnataka government issued an order prohibiting clothes that disturb equality, integrity and public law and order in colleges where a uniform is not mandated. The Karnataka High Court will hear on February 8 a plea filed by 5 girls studying in Udupi's Pre-University college, questioning the hijab restriction imposed in classrooms. Speaking to the media on Monday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra made it clear that anyone wearing either a shawl or hijab won't be allowed into college premises.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated, "Wearing a hijab & shawl (saffron) both aren't allowed into college premises. The state government has already clarified that students should wear the uniform approved by college management. Everyone should follow it. All are equal and children of Mother India."

He added, "This culture should come from educational institutions. Students should think beyond religion. Uniform is symbol of equality. I suspect some vested interest behind these issues (Udupi row). I directed cops to inquire about it as to who is involved in instigating it."