PFI Member Booked In Mumbra For Issuing Open Threat Amid Raj Thackeray-loudspeaker Row

In a key development, Mumbra Police on Friday registered an FIR against PFI leader Abdul Mateen Sheikhani for an illegal gathering. The FIR against Sheikhani has been registered under IPC section 188 and sections 37(3) and 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, the Mumbra Police informed as per ANI. Earlier on Friday, Sheikhani had also issued an open threat over the demand for a ban on loudspeakers atop mosques.

During the gathering, the PFI Mumbra President also warned that if anyone touches the loudspeaker, the organisation will not spare them. He claimed that some people are trying to disrupt peace and have issues with the Azaan while others have problems with madrassas and mosques.

"Some people are trying to disrupt peace. Some have problems with Azaan while some have problems with madrassas and mosques. PFI wants peace, but don't provoke us otherwise we won't spare. If any mosques, madrassa or loudspeaker is touched, PFI will lead the struggle," Shekhani warned

The row over the loudspeaker sparked off after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray raised the issue of high-decibel loudspeakers atop mosques. Thackeray has demanded the removal of speakers atop mosques before May 3 and warned the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if his demand was not met by the deadline.

Centre likely to ban PFI

In a major development, sources have revealed that the Enforcement Directorate, as well as the National Investigation Agency, have submitted dossiers demanding a ban on PFI. The NIA dossier reportedly claimed that PFI is an offshoot of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) which was banned in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attack in the US. To support its case, the NIA highlighted that the same leaders have been a part of both organizations. Meanwhile, the ED revealed in its report that this outfit played a pivotal role in mobilizing funding for the anti-CAA protests.