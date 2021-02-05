Pfizer Withdraws Application For Emergency Use Authorisation Of COVID-19 Vaccine In India

On Friday, Pharma major Pfizer announced that it has decided to withdraw its application for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine in India. After it secured clearance in the UK and Bahrain, Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical firm to seek a EUA from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Pfizer's spokesperson said in a statement that on February 3, Pfizer participated in the Subject Expert Committee meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of India, and might need additional information, so the company has decided to withdraw its application.

"In pursuance of the Emergency Use Authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer participated in the Subject Expert Committee meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of India on February 3. Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time," said Pfizer's spokesperson, PTI reported.

The spokesperson further added that Pfizer will resubmit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future and will continue to engage with the authority.

"Pfizer remains committed to making its vaccine available for use by the Government in India and to pursuing the requisite pathway for emergency use authorisation that enables the availability of this vaccine for any future deployment," the spokesperson said, reported PTI.

Johnson & Johnson Seeks EUA Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine In US

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on February 4, submitted an application for emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine with US health authorities. The vaccine developed by J&J has shown an efficacy rate of 66 per cent overall, as per the latest results of clinical trials conducted on 44,000 people. The developers revealed that the jabs were also 85 per cent effective in preventing severe cases of the infection.

(With PTI Inputs)