Philippine Army Explores BrahMos Missile Deal With India To Strengthen Maritime Defence

In a bid to bolster its coastal defence capabilities, the Philippine Army is actively pursuing plans to acquire batteries of the BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missile. Negotiations have commenced with India's BrahMos Corporation, and orders are expected to be placed later this year. This development comes on the heels of the Philippine Navy's recent order for three batteries of BrahMos missiles, highlighting the country's commitment to enhancing its maritime defence capabilities.

The Philippine Navy's order for the BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missile marks a notable step towards modernizing naval assets and strengthening coastal defence. With delivery anticipated by December, the missiles are designated for use by the Philippine Marine Corps. The BrahMos missile's renowned high speed and accuracy will significantly enhance the Philippine Navy's capacity to deter potential threats in the maritime domain.

Philippine Army's pursuit reinforces coastal defense roles

Recognising the success of the Philippine Navy's BrahMos order, the Philippine Army has initiated negotiations with India's BrahMos Corporation to procure additional batteries for the supersonic anti-ship cruise missile. The Army intends to deploy these advanced missiles along the country's coastlines, reinforcing its coastal defence roles. By leveraging the BrahMos missile's capabilities, the Philippine Army aims to enhance its ability to safeguard territorial waters and critical coastal infrastructure.

Image: Twitter/@Philippine_Navy

Furthermore, India's offer of a line of credit to meet the defence requirements of the Philippines underscores the growing partnership and signifies the potential for further strengthening defence ties between the two nations. The offer of financial assistance demonstrates mutual trust and cooperation in addressing shared security concerns.

Training ensures expertise in BrahMos Missile system

Earlier this year, 21 personnel from the Coastal Defense Regiment (CDR) of the Philippine Army underwent comprehensive training in India on the BrahMos anti-ship missile system. This training highlights the commitment of the Philippine Army to equip its personnel with the necessary expertise to effectively operate the BrahMos missiles for coastal defence operations. The training program ensures that the Philippine Army is prepared to maximize the capabilities of the BrahMos missile system to protect the country's coastal areas.

As negotiations progress and the acquisition of BrahMos missiles by the Philippine Army materialises, the country takes significant strides in enhancing its coastal defence capabilities. This strategic move demonstrates the Philippines' commitment to protecting its maritime interests and securing its territorial waters in collaboration with international partners.