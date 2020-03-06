Paytm Pokes Fun At PhonePe For Going Down; Netizens Ask Google Pay To Join The Trash-talk

Digital payment platform PhonePe which depended on Yes bank for its transactions took a serious hit after the latter was taken under moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India on March 6. However, soon after the news broke out, its rival, Paytm took the opportunity to take a dig at PhonePe and claimed that it can ‘seamlessly scale manifold’ to handle PhonePe’s business.

Dear @PhonePe_ ,



Inviting you to @PaytmBank #UPI platform. It already has huge adoption and can seamlessly scale manifold to handle your business.



Let’s get you back up, fast! — Paytm Payments Bank (@PaytmBank) March 6, 2020

But PhonePe wasn’t impressed by Paytm’s claim and gave a fitting reply to the latter asserting that it cannot desert its long term partners when they are down.

Dear @PaytmBank

Inviting you to consider that if your #UPI platform was so 'seamlessly scalable', we'd have called you ourselves.



No point getting back up faster, if we have to desert our long term partners when they're down. Form is temporary, class is permanent. — PhonePe (@PhonePe_) March 6, 2020

'GooglePay, you sure you don't wanna join this?'

Later, Paytm clarified that it was just trying to help and that it cared for all digital payments users. The post also drew of hilarious comments from netizens who asked both of them to ‘get a room.’ Many also asked GooglePay to join the banter.

Just helping @PhonePe_, we care for all digital payments users.



Isn't that the classy thing to do? Goodluck! 😎👍🏻 — Paytm Payments Bank (@PaytmBank) March 6, 2020

Why don't you two get a room 😅 — Kamal Rathi 🇮🇳 (@kamalrathi) March 6, 2020

Khud k ghar raashan ni hai or inhe langarr lagana hai.... Improve your customer support first......... — Cricket Wale Baba (@cricketwalebaba) March 6, 2020

@GooglePay are you sure you don't wanna join this? — Middle Class Indian (@Avyagrah) March 6, 2020

Befitting reply. You are class apart from them. — YemZii (@yemziirap) March 6, 2020

