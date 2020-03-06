The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Paytm Pokes Fun At PhonePe For Going Down; Netizens Ask Google Pay To Join The Trash-talk

General News

Digital payment platform PhonePe which depended on Yes bank for its transactions took a serious hit after the latter was taken under moratorium by the RBI.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
PhonePe gives fitting reply to Paytm after latter tries to troll it

Digital payment platform PhonePe which depended on Yes bank for its transactions took a serious hit after the latter was taken under moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India on March 6. However, soon after the news broke out, its rival, Paytm took the opportunity to take a dig at PhonePe and claimed that it can ‘seamlessly scale manifold’ to handle PhonePe’s business.

But PhonePe wasn’t impressed by Paytm’s claim and gave a fitting reply to the latter asserting that it cannot desert its long term partners when they are down.

Read: PhonePe Not Working? Payments Service App Hit Post Banking Partner Yes Bank's Moratorium

Read: Reliance JIO Enters UPI Payment Market To Compete With Google Pay, Paytm, And PhonePe

'GooglePay, you sure you don't wanna join this?' 

Later, Paytm clarified that it was just trying to help and that it cared for all digital payments users. The post also drew of hilarious comments from netizens who asked both of them to ‘get a room.’ Many also asked GooglePay to join the banter. 

Read: Yes Bank Under Moratorium: These Are The Red Flags That Indicated The Crisis Was Coming

Read: Tirupati Temple Trust Withdrew Deposits Worth Rs.1300 Cr From Yes Bank Months Ago

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM HITS BACK AT SITHARAMAN
Tahir
TAHIR HUSSAIN SENT TO 7 DAY CUSTODY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
BBC
COMPLAINT AGAINST BBC TO POLICE
Sachin
SACHIN TEACHES HOW TO WASH HANDS
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM