PIA-marked Aircraft-shaped Balloon Recovered In Jammu & Kashmir's Nowshera Sector, Rajouri

A dummy aeroplane-shaped balloon with 'PIA' (Pakistan International Airlines) written on it was recovered by Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Lambari area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district. The dummy aeroplane has been seized by the police.

PIA is the national flag carrier of Pakistan under the control of the government of Pakistan for Aviation. The dummy-shaped aircraft also had a Pakistani national flag on its tail. An investigation is underway.

Two similar dummy aeroplanes were recovered by Jammu and Kashmir Police in March this year. The first was discovered in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar Sector on March 10. The other one was recovered in the Bhalwal area of Jammu on March 16.

Two LeT-backed terrorists neutralised in Kulgam

In a crackdown on terror operations in the Valley, the security forces on Wednesday eliminated two TRF (The Resistance Front) terrorists in an encounter that took place in the Kulgam district on Wednesday. The faceoff started at around 11.20 pm in the Redwani area and went on for three hours until two terrorists were neutralised.

The gunned down terrorists- Amir Dar and Adil Yousuf Shan- belonged to TRF, a terror group backed by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The Kashmir police recovered two pistols, two magazines, seven pistol rounds and one grenade from them.

Top LeT terrorist killed in Poonch

On Tuesday, the J&K Police eliminated a top LET commander who was reportedly involved in targeting the armed forces in Poonch last October. The terrorist, Abu Zarar, a Pakistan national, was possibly sent to the Valley to revive terrorism.

According to the army handout, "The terrorists attempted to get away by opening fire on Security Forces, but this Foreign Terrorist was eliminated in return fire by the Security Forces, while his accomplice is on the run. The recovery from the terrorist includes AK- 47, four magazines (filled), one grenade and some Indian currency. The recovered items clearly reveal Pak complicity with this terrorist."

On Wednesday, the security gunned down another terrorist in an encounter in the Pulwama district. The gunfight went on for seven hours at the Usgam Pathri area after which the terrorist was eliminated. The encounter was carried out in joint coordination of security forces and J&K police.

Image: Republic World, PTI