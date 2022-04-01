PICTURES: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Meets PM Modi In Delhi Amid Ukraine War

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. In the pictures from 7, Lok Kalyan Marg- Prime Minister's official residence- PM Modi can be seen greeting Lavrov and sharing a warm handshake. Also at the meeting were EAM Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. as can be seen in one of the pictures.

Lavrov is on a two-day visit to India. This is the Russian Foreign Minister's second visit overseas since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the first being that to China, besides a visit to Turkey for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Russia's Foreign Minister meets PM Modi

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meets External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Earlier in the day, Lavrov met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in the national capital. During the meeting, as per the official press release, the two ministers assessed the overall state of cooperation. They considered the implications of recent developments on trade and economic relations.

The two Ministers also discussed developments pertaining to Ukraine. Praising India for its move of not taking sides, Lavrov said, "These days our western colleagues would like to reduce any meaningful international issue to the crisis in Ukraine. We do not fight anything and we appreciated that India is taking this situation in the entirety of effect," he added.

Taking cognizance of Lavrov's statement, S Jaishankar said that New Delhi has “always been in favour of resolving differences and disputes through dialogue and diplomacy”. The EAM emphasised the importance of cessation of violence and ending hostilities. "Differences and disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and by respect for international law, UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," he said.

रूसी विदेश मंत्री सरगई लावरोव के साथ वार्ता सम्पन्न।



यूक्रेन, अफ़गानिस्तान, ईरान, इंडो-पैसिफिक , आसियान, तथा भारतीय उप महाद्वीप में घटनाक्रमों और द्विपक्षीय सहयोग पर चर्चा हुई।

It is pertinent to mention here that India abstained from voting on a Russia-backed resolution in the United Nations Security Council. Russia’s resolution was perceived to be critical of Ukraine. The resolution failed to pass as it lacked nine more votes. Previously, India also abstained from voting on resolutions aimed at isolating Russia at the UNSC.