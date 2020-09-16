Piyush Goyal Addresses CII India-UK Annual Summit, Aims For $500 Billion Of Service Export

Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and industry Piyush Goyal addressed the inaugural session of CII's India-UK Annual Conference virtually on Tuesday. He encouraged to aim for a target of USD 500 billion of service exports.

"We are all confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India will get back to our 5 trillion economy target, and it is time we leverage on this," said Goyal.

He apprised the attendees that in the week from September 8 to 14, the value of exports is USD 6.88 billion, which is up by 10.73% over the same period of last year.

"This is indicative that India is in a move to get back. Our resilience is showing, our confidence is emerging, our can-do spirit is reflected in all these numbers," he added.

READ | NCP's Sharad Pawar Opposes Onion Export Ban In Note To Piyush Goyal; Adds 'Pak Will Gain'

READ | 'Modi Govt Working On One Product One District Plan For States': Piyush Goyal

'We give some we get some'

He said it is the need of the hour that India starts with engagement on FTA.

"We should look at the preferential trade agreement so that we can demonstrate to the whole world sincerity and seriousness of UK-India engagement. In bilateral agreements between the two nations, we give some and get some. We are able to benefit businesses and create jobs on both sides of the table."

"We have had a very good dialogue in terms of considering how we can prepare before January to see if engagement with the UK can be taken to the next level. The UK certainly can benefit significantly from India's healthcare offerings. India offers a huge potential to give quality medical support at affordable prices and at a speed which they will not get in the UK," said Goyal.

He confidently said that India ensured all its international commitments were met even during the pandemic.

"This is the trusted partnership India offers to the world which has been recognised," he said and added than even while combating the pandemic, India's services exports were 90% of the last year's level of the corresponding period due to which India's credibility has increased as a trusted partner across the world.

"Under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, we have been able to earn the goodwill, friendship, trust of world leaders and countries," he said.

(With ANI inputs. Image credits: PTI)

READ | US-India Trade Deal Soon? Piyush Goyal Hints Early Agreement At Key Bilateral Forum

READ | UK-Japan Sign First ‘historic’ Independent Post-Brexit Trade Agreement