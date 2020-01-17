Piyush Goyal Releases First Glimpse Of The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday took to Twitter and shared the first glimpse of the new Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express. In his tweet, Goyal said that the Express consists of 'state-of-the-art facilities'. He also mentioned that it is a blend between Indian culture and modernisation aiming for passengers' comfort. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, the second train to be run by railway subsidiary IRCTC, will be flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Ahmedabad on Friday.

About the Tejas Express

The commercial run of the train will start from January 19, 2020, from Ahmedabad, the railways said. The first such train, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, has been running since last year. The tickets of this train can be booked only online on the IRCTC website and there will be no booking available at railway reservation counters, they said.

This train 82902/82901 shall ply on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad route six days a week with Thursday as an off-day for maintenance activities. To start with, this fully air-conditioned train shall have two executive class chair cars having 56 seats each and eight chair cars having a capacity of 78 seats each. The total carrying capacity of the train will be 736 passengers.

There will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota on the train. There will be only General Quota and Foreign Tourist Quota. Foreign Tourist Quota of 6 seats in EC and 12 seats in CC will be available for Foreign Tourists. All passengers travelling on the IRCTC train will be provided with Rail Travel Insurance of up to Rs 25 lakhs, free of cost by IRCTC. This complimentary travel insurance also includes exclusive coverage of Rs. 1 lakh against household theft/robbery during the travel period of the passengers.

Besides this special feature, in a first of its own, IRCTC will also pay a compensation of Rs 100 in case the train during its run is delayed by more than one hour and Rs 250 in case of delay of more than two hours to every passenger.

