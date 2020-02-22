The Debate
Piyush Goyal Shares Video Of Cop Riding Segway To Create Awareness At Railway Station

General News

Piyush Goyal shared a video of Government Railway Police personnel riding a Segway through a platform at the Madgaon Railway station in South Goa on Feb 21.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Piyush Goyal

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of Government Railway Police personnel riding a Segway through a platform at the Madgaon Railway station in South Goa making passenger safety announcements. The video which was shared on February 21 has been viewed nearly 90,000 times with at least 15,000 likes. The internet users are not only praising the initiative but have also lauded the “perfect use of technology”. 

The Railway Police at Madgaon station, which is also the most important railway station in Goa, will now use Segway to pave their way through the crowded platforms and will create awareness among the passengers about safety along with other precautions which have to be kept in mind while travelling. According to Goyal, usage of Segway will increase the efficiency of police personnel through the help of technology

Read - Piyush Goyal On $5 Trillion Economy Goal: 'An Achievable Goal In The Coming 5 Years'

Netizens welcome the idea

While some internet users presented other ways to have achieved the same goal, most Twitter users were applauding the initiative. Not only did people feel that it would contribute towards more efficient delivery of relevant information, but would also make it less tiring for the policemen. However, there were still some netizens who wanted answers regarding the money behind the initiative and said that the announcements could have been made through a microphone. 

Read - Goa BJP Chief Says Party Unhappy With Piyush Goyal's 'Mini-Portugal' Remark

Read - USD 5 Trillion Economy Incomplete Sans Affordable Healthcare: Piyush Goyal

Read - Piyush Goyal Clarifies No Seat Reserved In Kashi-Mahakal Express On Basis Of Religion

Published:
