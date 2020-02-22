Piyush Goyal Shares Video Of Cop Riding Segway To Create Awareness At Railway Station

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of Government Railway Police personnel riding a Segway through a platform at the Madgaon Railway station in South Goa making passenger safety announcements. The video which was shared on February 21 has been viewed nearly 90,000 times with at least 15,000 likes. The internet users are not only praising the initiative but have also lauded the “perfect use of technology”.

The Railway Police at Madgaon station, which is also the most important railway station in Goa, will now use Segway to pave their way through the crowded platforms and will create awareness among the passengers about safety along with other precautions which have to be kept in mind while travelling. According to Goyal, usage of Segway will increase the efficiency of police personnel through the help of technology

रेलवे द्वारा गोआ के मडगांव रेलवे स्टेशन पर Segway के उपयोग कर यात्रियों को सुरक्षा के प्रति सचेत करने का कार्य किया जा रहा है।



यह Segway सुरक्षा बलों के कार्य में तेजी तथा सुविधा प्रदान करता है, जिससे वह अपने कार्य को तकनीक की मदद से अधिक कुशलता से करते है। pic.twitter.com/eJ7waRXT45 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 21, 2020

Netizens welcome the idea

While some internet users presented other ways to have achieved the same goal, most Twitter users were applauding the initiative. Not only did people feel that it would contribute towards more efficient delivery of relevant information, but would also make it less tiring for the policemen. However, there were still some netizens who wanted answers regarding the money behind the initiative and said that the announcements could have been made through a microphone.

