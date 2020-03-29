PM CARES Fund Online Donation Step-by-step Guide: Contribute To India's Coronavirus Fight

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, and is being called PM CARES. The PM is the Chairman of this trust, with the Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Home Minister other members.

There are a number of ways to donate to the fund, one of which is via a bank transfer, and donations will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G). As per PM Modi, the fund will also cater to other distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.



Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/BVm7q19R52 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

While the bank transfer method and details have been listed by the Prime Minister in the above tweet, below is a step-by-step guide to making a contribution to the PM CARES fund via the online payment method.

Making a donation to PM CARES Fund via the Online Donation method:

Step 1: Visit pmindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Click Here For Donation Details'

Step 3: Either use the QR code generated, or click on 'Click Here For Online Donation'

Step 4: Check the box and 'proceed'

Step 5: Select 'Donation' in the payment category drop-down. The form appears, and needs to be filled. Click Submit once filled

Step 6: Confirm your details in the Confirmation screen

Step 7: A list of payment options appears. Pick the one that's suitable to you and 'Click Here' at the relevant option

Step 8: Complete your payment. You will be redirected to the invoice page after you are done

