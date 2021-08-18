PM Modi-led Union Cabinet Approves MoU Between India And Bangladesh

The PM Modi led Union Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday. The approved MoU will look at matters like Disaster Management, Resilience and Mitigation. This memorandum was signed when PM Modi visited Bangladesh in March this year.

What does the MoU envision?

The MoU reflects the fact that India and Bangladesh would extend mutual support to each other at the time of large scale disasters in the field of relief, response, reconstruction and recovery. It will also extend cooperation in the field of advanced Information Technology, early warning systems, remote sensing and navigation services.

The countries will also share expertise for disaster preparedness, response and mitigation. The MoU would also involve real-time data sharing. The neighbouring nations will also support the training of officials in the field of Disaster management and conduct disaster management exercises together. Both the countries will share standards, latest technologies and tools for creating Disaster resilient communities.

Salient features of the MuO

Extend mutual support on the request of either party at the time of large scale disaster (Natural or human-induced) occurring within their respective territories, in the field of relief, response, reconstruction and recovery.

Exchange relevant information, remote sensing data and other scientific data and share experience/best practices of disaster response, recovery, mitigation, capacity building for ensuring resilience, etc.

Extend cooperation in the field of advanced information technology, early warning systems, remote sensing & navigation services and expertise for disaster preparedness, response and mitigation and more towards real-time data sharing.

Support training of officials in the field of Disaster management.

Conduct Joint Disaster Management Exercises bilaterally between both the countries.

Share standards, latest technologies and tools for creating Disaster Resilient Communities.

Exchange publications and materials as textbooks, guidelines in the field of Disaster Management and may conduct joint research activities in the field of Disaster Management, Risk Reduction and Recovery.

PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh

India’s relationship with Bangladesh got a major boost when PM Modi marked a two-day visit to the country from 26 and 27 March. PM Modi visited Bangladesh on the invitation of his counter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to participate in the gala celebration of two events which were the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Notably, the visit was also his first foreign trip after the COVID-19 pandemic that coincided with the 50th year of the establishment of a diplomatic relationship between India and Bangladesh. The visit has been a celebration of a common bond because the primary focus of the visit was the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s liberation, which India actively supported and is considered a common heritage.

Image Credits - AP/PTI