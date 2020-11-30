PM Modi, Amit Shah & other leaders share wishes on 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

On the occasion of Gurpurab, several leaders including PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, took to Twitter to extend greetings to the people of India. The leaders also took this moment to hail the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his 551st birth anniversary. Many leaders also pointed out the importance of the life of the Sikh Guru which influences and inspires people. Gurupurab is the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji and is also known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti and Prakash Purab.

Indian Leaders extend Gurupurab greetings

In a tweet in Punjabi, PM Modi greeted the citizens of India on Prakash Purab while adding that he hopes that Guru Nanak Dev Ji's thoughts continue to motivate people to serve the society and make the world a better place. President Ram Nath Kovind also took the opportunity to extend his wishes to the people of the Sikh community. He also urged the people to follow Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teaching while pointing out that he showed people the 'path of unity, harmony, fraternity, service' and inspired people to work hard and honestly and focus on maintaining their self-respect. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared Gurupurab greeting in Punjabi which roughly translates to 'Millions of heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the people of the country on the 551st Prakash Purab of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Nanak's thoughts will always give us the strength to walk on the path of religion and national interest."

à¨¸à©à¨°à©€ à¨—à©à¨°à©‚ à¨¨à¨¾à¨¨à¨• à¨¦à©‡à¨µ à¨œà©€ à¨¨à©‚à©° à¨‰à¨¨à©à¨¹à¨¾à¨‚ à¨¦à©‡ à¨ªà©à¨°à¨•à¨¾à¨¸à¨¼ à¨ªà©à¨°à¨¬ 'à¨¤à©‡ à¨®à©ˆà¨‚ à¨¨à¨®à¨¨ à¨•à¨°à¨¦à¨¾ à¨¹à¨¾à¨‚à¥¤ à¨‰à¨¨à©à¨¹à¨¾à¨‚ à¨¦à©‡ à¨µà¨¿à¨šà¨¾à¨° à¨¸à¨¾à¨¨à©‚à©° à¨¸à¨®à¨¾à¨œ à¨¦à©€ à¨¸à©‡à¨µà¨¾ à¨•à¨°à¨¨ à¨…à¨¤à©‡ à¨¬à¨¿à¨¹à¨¤à¨° à¨¸à©°à¨¸à¨¾à¨° à¨¸à©à¨¨à¨¿à¨¸à¨¼à¨šà¨¿à¨¤ à¨•à¨°à¨¨ à¨²à¨ˆ à¨ªà©à¨°à©‡à¨°à¨¿à¨¤ à¨•à¨°à¨¦à©‡ à¨°à¨¹à¨¿à¨£à¥¤ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2020

à¨¸à¨¼à©à¨°à©€ à¨—à©à¨°à©‚ à¨¨à¨¾à¨¨à¨• à¨¦à©‡à¨µ à¨œà©€ à¨¦à©‡ 551 à¨µà©‡à¨‚ à¨ªà©à¨°à¨•à¨¾à¨¸à¨¼ à¨ªà©à¨°à¨¬ à¨¦à©€à¨†à¨‚ à¨¸à¨®à©‚à¨¹ à¨¦à©‡à¨¸à¨¼ à¨µà¨¾à¨¸à©€à¨†à¨‚ à¨¨à©‚à©° à¨¦à¨¿à¨² à¨¦à©€ à¨¤à¨¹à¨¿ à¨¤à©‹à¨‚ à¨²à¨– à¨²à¨– à¨µà¨§à¨¾à¨ˆ à¨…à¨¤à©‡ à¨¹à¨¾à¨°à¨¦à¨¿à¨• à¨¸à¨¼à©à¨­à¨•à¨¾à¨®à¨¨à¨¾à¨µà¨¾à¨‚à¥¤



à¨—à©à¨°à©‚ à¨¨à¨¾à¨¨à¨• à¨¦à©‡à¨µ à¨œà©€ à¨¦à©‡ à¨µà¨¿à¨šà¨¾à¨° à¨¸à¨¾à¨¨à©‚à©° à¨¹à¨®à©‡à¨¸à¨¼à¨¾à¨‚ à¨§à¨°à¨® à¨…à¨¤à©‡ à¨•à©Œà¨®à©€ à¨¹à¨¿à©±à¨¤ à¨¦à©‡ à¨°à¨¾à¨¹ à¨¤à©‡ à¨šà©±à¨²à¨£ à¨¦à©€ à¨¤à¨¾à¨•à¨¤ à¨ªà©à¨°à¨¦à¨¾à¨¨ à¨•à¨°à¨¦à©‡ à¨°à¨¹à¨¿à¨£à¨—à©‡ à¥¤ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 30, 2020

In a series of tweets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke of the significance of Guru Nanak's teaching in terms of 'humanity's spiritual progress' while calling him 'an apostle of peace'. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also shared a congratulatory message on the occasion while adding that the Sikh Guru is an 'inspiration for all human beings'. Union Minister Smriti Irani, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were among those who shared Gurpurab greetings on the occasion. Captain Amarinder Singh also visited Gurudwara Sri Ber Sahib to celebrate the 551st Prakash Purb and pay respect to Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

On my way to Sultanpur Lodhi to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib associated with the life of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on the occasion of Guru Sahib’s 551st Prakash Purab. #GuruNanakDevJi pic.twitter.com/6bEPIk6EcN — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 30, 2020

Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Dev was the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism as well as one of the most celebrated Sikh gurus. The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji falls on the full moon night of the Indian Lunar Month of Kartik. Sikh festivities mostly revolve around the birth anniversaries of the 10 Sikh Guru which are known as Gurpurab. Guru Nanak was born in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi, which is now located in Pakistan's Shekhupura District and known as Nankana Sahib, in 1469.

