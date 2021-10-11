PM Modi & Boris Johnson Hold Call, Discuss India-UK Agenda 2030 & Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to UK counterpart Boris Johnson. The two discussed progress on the Indian-UK Agenda 2030 and exchanged views on climate action ahead of the upcoming 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow.

In a tweet, PM Modi informed, "Was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK Agenda 2030, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the forthcoming COP-26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues including Afghanistan."

COP26 is the 26th UN Climate Change Conference. It is scheduled to take place in Glasgow between October 31 and November 12, under the presidency of the United Kingdom. The event was originally scheduled to be held in November last year. However, it was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

PM Modi and Boris Johnson also discussed the Afghanistan situation. Currently, the war-ravaged nation is under Taliban rule after it seized control of the capital city, Kabul, on August 15.

No quarantine for fully vaccinated Indians travelling to the UK

The talks come days after the UK axed its unfair quarantine rules. After initially making quarantine mandatory even for double vaccinated Indians, the British High Commission to India on Thursday said that Indians who are fully vaccinated with Covishield or any UK-approved vaccine will not have to go under quarantine upon arrival in Britain from October 11.

"No quarantine for India travellers to the United Kingdom fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to the Indian government for close cooperation over last month," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis had tweeted.

On October 1, in retaliation to UK quarantine rules for Indians, New Delhi had imposed a 10-day quarantine for UK citizens irrespective of their vaccination status.