To mark the 71st anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's death on Wednesday, December 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials paid tribute to India's first home minister.

On the anniversary of Patel's death, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the Iron Man of India for his administrative brilliance and unwavering efforts to bring our country together. He wrote on Twitter, "Remembering Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. India will always be grateful to him for his monumental service, his administrative skills and the untiring efforts to unite our nation."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal wrote on Koo, "I pay my tributes to the Iron Man Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was dedicated throughout his life for the freedom and integrity of the country, on his death anniversary. Sardar Patel's vision, courageous personality and loyalty to the country will always inspire us for national work."

Union Home Minister wrote on Twitter, "Every moment in the life of Iron Man Sardar Patel, the wonderful architect of unity and integrity of the country who resides in the heart of every Indian, was dedicated to awakening the spirit of one nation in India. His thoughts will always guide the country. Kotishah salutation at the feet of such a great Yug Purush and national pride."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, "Tributes to the great patriot "Bharat Ratna" Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji on his death anniversary. The contribution of Sardar Patel for the unity, integrity and national self-respect of India, will always be a source of inspiration for all of us. A grateful nation salutes him."

Patel was a key figure in the Congress party. He began his career as a lawyer and quickly became active in the country's war for independence. He was India's first home minister and deputy prime minister after independence. He is renowned and credited as the Iron Man of India for his political acumen and efforts to merge the princely states into the Union of India.

Image: PTI/ANI