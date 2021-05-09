PM Modi Appreciates Telangana CM KCR's Suggestions On COVID-19; Promises To Implement Them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, following a review meeting over the COVID-19 situation in the state. PM Modi told KCR that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had briefed him about the suggestions given by the CM to tackle the second wave of Coronavirus.

“Your suggestions are good and we will implement them. I thank you for the good suggestions,” PM told KCR.

The Chief Minister urged PM Modi to supply more Oxygen and Remdesivir injections to the State, as it witnesses a spike in Coronavirus cases. The PM positively responded to KCR’s request and also assured that immediate action would be taken to fulfill the same.

Earlier in the day, Rao spoke to Union medical and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and about the measures taken by the state government to curb COVID-19 cases. The CM suggested that the fast spreaders of the virus should be identified and administered the vaccine first.

He added that vaccine administration guidelines should be relaxed so that the cab drivers, auto drivers, conductors, boys supplying the LPG gas cylinders, and daily wage earners should be brought under a special category for vaccination. The Centre should extend this facility to the states to help curtail the major spread of the virus, he added.

No lockdown in Telangana: CM

On Friday, CM KCR announced that a lockdown would not be imposed in the Telangana state it would lead to the total collapse of the state’s financial system. “There is no use imposing lockdown. Telangana is the most happening state in the country, 25 to 30 Lakh workers from other states are working here. We have seen how their lives were adversely impacted by the lockdown imposed in the first wave. If the lockdown is imposed, the government will become responsible for creating a panic situation,” he said.

On Sunday, Telangana reported 4,976 new COVID-19 infections and 35 fatalities, taking the cumulative number of deaths to 2,739 and the total caseload to 4,97,361. The number of active cases in Telangana, as on Sunday evening rose to 65,757.