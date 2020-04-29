PM Modi Assures Farmers Of Effective Relief Measures Being Taken By Govt Amid Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured farmers across the country that the government is taking steps to help their interests, adding that the country is proud of them. This comes after the Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar announced that the government has transferred Rs 17,986 crores to the farmers amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the media on Wednesday, the agriculture minister also assured of good produce this year on the back of the normal rainfall as predicted.

भारत को अपने अन्नदाताओं पर गर्व है। पूरे देश का पेट भरने वाले अपने किसान भाइयों और बहनों के हितों को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है और लगातार कदम उठा रही है। https://t.co/3LMHyPsiBw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

The Agriculture Ministry has estimated yet another record foodgrain production of 298.3 million tones for 2020-21, which the Minister said will be met. However, there are concerns on whether the farmers will find buyers for their produce amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Narendra Tomar said that the government has so far procured 11.7 million tones of wheat, 1.8 million tonnes of rice and five lakh tonnes of pulses and added that the procurement has been smooth and will remain so. "This year we are going to exceed our estimates. Focus on summer crops has resulted in an area sown of 57.07 lakh hectares this year against 41.31 lakh hectares last year. We are estimating production of 313 million tonnes from the horticulture sector in 2019-20," he said.

17,986 crore sent to farmers since March 24

The Agriculture minister further informed that under the PM KISAN scheme, the Centre has transferred Rs.17,986 crore to farmers since March 24 through direct benefit transfer. He said more credit facility has been opened for farmers through various government schemes like the Kisan Credit Card and social protection under a farm insurance scheme.

"Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) has benefited farmers immensely even during this Coronavirus crisis as the Department of Agriculture has transferred Rs. 17,986 crore to farmers since March 24. Till date, 9.39 crore farmer families have been benefitted and amount od Rs. 71,000 crore has been transferred," Minister Narendra Tomar said.