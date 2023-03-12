PM Modi Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over His 'democracy Dead' Remark In UK: 'It's Unfortunate...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Wayanad MP’s insensitive remarks made in a London interview that sparked a controversy in India. While addressing a large gathering of people in poll-bound Karnataka's Hubballi-Dharwad, PM Modi said that no matter how much the opposition tries to harm India's image, "no power in the world can harm India's democratic traditions."

Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy is dead' remark, PM Modi said, "It's unfortunate that, in London, questions were raised about the democracy of India." He went on to say, "India is not just the largest democracy; India is the mother of democracy."

"India is not only the largest democracy but is the mother of democracy...it's unfortunate that in London questions were raised about India's democracy...Some people are constantly questioning India's democracy...": PM Modi in Hubballi-Dharwad

PM Modi slams opposition for insulting Hindu gods

PM Modi also attacked the opposition for insulting Hindu gods. "These people are insulting Lord Basaveshwara, the people of Karnataka, and the citizens of India," PM Modi asserted.



What did Rahul Gandhi say in London?

While speaking in an interview with reporters at the IJA event held in London, the Wayanad MP said there is no democracy left in India. "How would you react if democracy suddenly disappeared in Europe? You would be shocked and say that’s a massive blow to democracy. How would you react if a structure three and a half times the size of Europe suddenly went non-democratic (referring to India)? That's already happened. That's not going to happen in the future; that's already happened," he said.

"But there is no reaction. There are reasons why there have been no reactions. There is trade and money and stuff like that, but the Indian democracy is a public good, and looking at the democratic structure, it is the single biggest public good," he added.

Furthermore, at the IJA event, the Congress leader also supported the British broadcaster BBC against the tax surveys conducted at the latter's offices in Mumbai and Delhi. The Congress leader said that action taken against the BBC in India was an example of the "suppression of voice across the country."

