PM Modi Attends East Asia Summit; To Participate In 18th ASEAN-India Summit On Thursday

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday informed that he virtually participated in the 16th East Asia Summit (ASEAN) hosted by Brunei via video conference. PM Modi shared that India re-affirmed its focus on ASEAN Centrality in the region which includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

PM Modi virtually attends 16th East Asia Summit

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared, "Participated in the 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei through video conference. Re-affirmed India’s focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the principle of ASEAN Centrality in the region."

Further, PM Modi stated that the country remained committed to strengthening 'shared values of multilateralism and territorial integrity' and sovereignty of all nations with adherence to the international order. Further, PM Modi announced that he was looking forward to partaking in the 18th ASEAN-Indian Summit scheduled on October 28.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared, "India remains committed to strengthening respect for shared values of multilateralism, rules-based international order, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. I look forward to participating in the 18th ASEAN-India Summit tomorrow."

Meanwhile, ASEAN-Brunei shared the outcomes of the virtual Summit highlighted the importance of upholding ASEAN centrality and unity to address common challenges and in ASEAN's engagement with external partners.

PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India Summit

This year's ASEAN-India Summit will review progress made in various areas, including COVID-19 and Health, Trade and Commerce, Connectivity, Education and Culture. Topics revolving around important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery will be touched upon during the proceedings of the summit. The one of a kind summit that is held annually provides an opportunity for Indian and ASEAN nations to engage at the highest level.

ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership

ASEAN or Association of Southeast Asian Nations, comprises 10 of the aforementioned nations in the Southeast Asia regions, promoting intergovernmental cooperation, economic growth, political affairs, security, military concerns and socio-cultural integration between its members and other countries in Asia. ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a robust foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilisational ties. The year 2022 is said to mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations.