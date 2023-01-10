PM Modi Bears Own Medical Expenses, No Government Money Spent On It: RTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bears his own medical and health expenses and they are not billed to the Government of India, an RTI inquiry has revealed. The inquiry was made by Pune-based RTI activist Prafful Sarda who sought information about the money spent by the Prime Minister's Office on PM Modi's medical treatment, health check-ups and other medical tests in India and abroad from 2014 till date.

The PMO said, "As per records available with this office, no expenditure has been incurred on the personal medical treatment of the PM, Shri Narendra Modi."

Union Ministers and members of Parliament are entitled to several benefits, including medical.

Prafful Sarda, the activist who filed the inquiry, said PM Modi has sent out a strong message through the FIT India movement by motivating 135 crore people of India to stay fit by setting an example.

Prime Minister Modi launched the FIT India movement on August 29, 2019. The purpose of the programme is to encourage people to make fitness and integral part of their daily lives.

"My sought info says No money spent for Prime minister Modi #MedicalExpenses by #PMO in last 8 years. Hope other MP & MLA will also learn from #PradhanSevak of #Hindustan! (sic)" Sarda tweeted.

PM Modi’s secret to staying fit

In an article shared by the Prime Minister's Office in April last year, former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria revealed PM Modi’s secret to staying fit and active even while working extended hours. Dr Guleria said the PM practices preventive healthcare, and focuses on his diet, yoga and exercise.

In a short video, former All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director described how much importance PM Narendra Modi gives to his health. "PM Modi is very particular about his health whether he is in Delhi or travelling," he said.

He mentioned how Prime Minister emphasises the use of traditional medicines because of which he stays very healthy. "Considering that PM Modi works for so long and he has so much on his shoulders, he is so healthy that it is an example for all of us," he added.