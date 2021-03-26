PM Modi Begins 2-day Visit To Bangladesh; First Visit Abroad Since COVID-19 Outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to be a part of the neighbouring country's 50th Independence Day, making it his first foreign visit after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. He will attend an event at the National Martyr's Memorial and the National Day program on Friday.

A day ahead of his visit, PM Modi had said in a statement, "As I leave for Bangladesh tomorrow, I look forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties."

He added, "Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our Neighbourhood First policy, and we are committed to further deepen and diversify it. We will continue to support Bangladesh's remarkable development journey, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership."

Bangladesh's 50th Independence Day

Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th year of Independence on March 26, and PM Narendra Modi is going to grace the occasion as the guest of honour. The heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives will also be present at the celebration.

India and Bangladesh likely to ink at least 5 MOUs during PM's visit

"The number of MoUs could be more or less but five-plus (instruments are likely to be signed)," said Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen. Two sides were still in negotiations over the number of MoUs to be signed after PM Modi's bilateral meeting with his counterpart Hasina on Saturday.

However, Momen said the Indian Prime Minister Modi's main objective was to join the celebrations but the two leaders would hold talks wherein all major issues were likely to be discussed.

PM Modi will hold talks with Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office, where the MoUs are to be signed and a number of projects inaugurated virtually. US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller is scheduled to read out a letter from President Joe Biden virtually on Friday, at the final grand ceremony at National Parade Square, to be joined by Prime Minister Modi.

(With Agency Inputs)

(Image: ANI/AP)