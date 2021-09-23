PM Modi-Biden Bilateral Meet: Afghanistan Crisis, Trade & Investment To Be Discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his four-day visit to the United States, on Friday, September 24 will take part in a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden. This is the first time PM Narendra Modi and Joe Biden will have a one-on-one after the latter assumed the Presidency. The last meeting between the two leaders was in 2014 when Joe Biden was the Vice President of the US while PM Modi had just taken over the Prime Ministerial post in India.

'Visiting US at the invitation of Joe Biden'

"At the invitation of Joe Biden, I am visiting the United States," PM Modi said in a tweet before emplaning for the US. In the tweet, he pointed out that areas of mutual interest will be up for discussion. Adding that a meeting with Kamala Harris, the Vice-President of the US, apart from that with President Joe Biden, is on cards, he added that there would be a discussion on "global issues and an exploration of ideas for cooperation between India and US."

At the invitation of @POTUS @JoeBiden, I am visiting USA to continue our dialogue, and exchange views on areas of mutual interest. Also looking forward to meet @VP @KamalaHarris to discuss global issues and explore ideas for cooperation between 🇮🇳🇺🇸. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

In line with PM Modi's tweet, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that during the bilateral meet, the two leaders are going to discuss ways to further enrich the comprehensive strategic global partnership between the US and India. As part of it, Shringla outlined that the two leaders are expected to discuss how to bolster bilateral trade and investment ties, strengthen defence and security collaboration, boost strategic clean energy partnership, explore new avenues in emerging technologies, including through R&D, innovation, and industry linkages.

Shringla added that the two leaders are also likely to discuss the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. He said, "In the meeting, the two leaders will discuss the current regional security situation following recent developments in Afghanistan, considering India’s stakes as a neighbour and a longstanding and preferred development partner of the people of Afghanistan”.

PM Modi's itinerary

On September 23, PM Modi is going to take part in the US CEO meeting. On September 24, PM Modi will be holding a bilateral meeting with Joe Biden, President of the US, and thereafter, along with US President Joe Biden, Australia's PM Scott Morrison, and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga will be taking part in the Quad Leaders' Summit at the White House.

On September 25, PM Modi is going to address the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. The Taliban takeover and the Afghanistan crisis will be the key topic of the UNGA session this year which is most likely to see the participation of as many as 150 countries.

Besides these important group meetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also going to have a few one-on-ones. PM Modi is going to meet Apple CEO Tim Cook as well as world leaders like United States Vice President Kamala Harris, Japan PM Yoshihide Suga, Australia PM Scott Morrison, and UK PM Boris Johnson.