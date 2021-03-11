PM Modi Billboards Seen Across Toronto As Canada Thanks India For Swift Vaccine Supply

After India sent 5,00,000 doses of the COVID-19 Covishield vaccine to Canada, billboards with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been put up in the Greater Toronto area to thank him. The billboards which have been put up, read, "Thank you India and PM Modi for providing Covid vaccines to Canada. Long live Canada-India friendship".

India sends 5L Covishield COVID-19 vaccines to Canada

Earlier on March 4, India sent 5,00,000 Covishield Covid vaccines to Canada. Oakville MP and Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand had said, "The AZ/COVISHIELD vaccine is now in Canada. The first tranche of 5,00,000 doses arrived this morning from Serum Institute of India with 1.5 million more doses to follow. Thank you to all whose hard work made this happen. We look forward to future collaboration."

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had appreciated the support and partnership provided by India in fighting COVID-19 and helping secure coronavirus vaccine doses for the people of Canada, soon after approving COVISHIELD.

Earlier in a media briefing, Trudeau had said, "This morning, Health Canada authorized the AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine as well as the Serum Institute of India's version COVISHIELD. We now have a safe and third vaccine independently approved by health experts in Canada. This is very encouraging news, which means more people would be vaccinated soon."