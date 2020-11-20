PM Modi Chairs Review Meet On India's Vaccine Development And Vaccination Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a crucial meeting to review the progress on the COVID-19 vaccine development and vaccination strategy going forward to counter the Coronavirus. The Prime Minister also reviewed issues concerning the prioritisation of population groups for the vaccine to be administered.

Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed. pic.twitter.com/nwZuoMFA0N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

READ | AstraZeneca And Oxford University's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Better Result In Elderly: Study

India's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' by Bharat Biotech is in phase III of clinical trials while the Oxford University-Astrazeneca vaccine in collaboration with Serum Institute of India is said to be available in India from February 2020.

Meanwhile, India has surpassed the 90 lakh mark in terms of COVID-19 infections across the country with 45,882 new COVID-19 infections on Friday. The COVID-19 toll now stands at 90,04,365 in the country, of which 4,43,794 are active cases while 84,28,409 have recovered and discharged. With 584 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounts to 1,32,162.

India has posed a good fight against the virus with the active cases steadily declining and the recoveries on the rise. The recovery rate of the country is said to be one of the highest in the world at 93.60 per cent while the mortality rate is further reduced to 1.46 per cent.

Although the significant improvement in the national recovery rate and the decreasing fatality rate, the virus may see a surge during the winters coupled with the pollution which aids the virus to sustain for a longer duration. Meanwhile, contrary to the national scenario, Delhi has seen an alarming surge in the COVID-19 infections for over a month. The national capital recorded 6,608 new COVID-19 cases (out of 62,425 tests) on Friday taking the infection tally in the national capital to 5,17,238.

The Central Government has sprung into action to curb the alarming surge. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a critical meeting this week with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to discuss the strategy to control the virus surge.

READ | If Approved, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Covid Vaccine To Launch By Q2 2021; In Phase-3 Now

READ | 321 ICU, Oxygenated Beds Added In Delhi This Week To Deal With Rising COVID-19 Cases: MHA Officials

Measures laid down by MHA