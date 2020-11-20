Last Updated:

PM Modi Chairs Review Meet On India's Vaccine Development And Vaccination Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a crucial meeting to review the progress on the COVID-19 vaccine development and vaccination strategy going forward.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a crucial meeting to review the progress on the COVID-19 vaccine development and vaccination strategy going forward to counter the Coronavirus. The Prime Minister also reviewed issues concerning the prioritisation of population groups for the vaccine to be administered.

India's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' by Bharat Biotech is in phase III of clinical trials while the Oxford University-Astrazeneca vaccine in collaboration with Serum Institute of India is said to be available in India from February 2020. 

Meanwhile, India has surpassed the 90 lakh mark in terms of COVID-19 infections across the country with 45,882 new COVID-19 infections on Friday. The COVID-19 toll now stands at 90,04,365 in the country, of which 4,43,794 are active cases while 84,28,409 have recovered and discharged. With 584 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounts to 1,32,162.

India has posed a good fight against the virus with the active cases steadily declining and the recoveries on the rise. The recovery rate of the country is said to be one of the highest in the world at 93.60 per cent while the mortality rate is further reduced to 1.46 per cent.

Although the significant improvement in the national recovery rate and the decreasing fatality rate, the virus may see a surge during the winters coupled with the pollution which aids the virus to sustain for a longer duration. Meanwhile, contrary to the national scenario, Delhi has seen an alarming surge in the COVID-19 infections for over a month. The national capital recorded 6,608 new COVID-19 cases (out of 62,425 tests) on Friday taking the infection tally in the national capital to 5,17,238.

The Central Government has sprung into action to curb the alarming surge. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a critical meeting this week with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to discuss the strategy to control the virus surge.

Measures laid down by MHA

  • First, the RT-PCR test in Delhi will be increased two-fold.
  • Mobile testing vans of the Ministry of Health and ICMR will be deployed where there is a high risk of getting Covid, making maximum use of the capacity of labs in Delhi. 
  • The capacity of hospitals in Delhi and the availability of other medical infrastructure should be increased. In the same direction, 250 to 300 ICU beds will be included in DRDO Covid Hospital located in Dhaula Kuan in May, which can be treated for serious Covid patients there.
  • The 10,000-bed Covid Center in Chhattarpur will be further strengthened with an aim to increase the availability of beds with oxygen facilities.
  • Some identified hospitals of MCD will be converted into dedicated hospitals for the treatment of light-hearted Covid-19 patients.
  • Dedicated multidisciplinary teams will visit all private hospitals in Delhi to clearly indicate the availability of beds and also for the inspection of the medical infrastructure related to Covid-19.
  • Review of all previously initiated containment measures such as setting up of containment zones, contact tracing and quarantine and screening. Especially those who are at high risk of getting Covid should be constantly reviewed so that there is no shortage in implementing preventive measures.
  • In addition to police forces assigned in Delhi, the Centre will also give CAPF, doctors and paramedical staff due to shortage of health workers in the national Capital.
  • To save more lives, dedicated force be given for COVID-19 patients under home isolation for tracking and be given special care in case a need to be shifted to medical facilities. 
  • Protocols have been decided for plasma donation for severe COVID-19 patients. 
  • To save more and more people in Delhi, the Central Government will provide oxygen cylinders, High Flow Nasal Cannula and all other essential health equipment.
  • A concrete dialogue strategy to be formed in Delhi over educating people of COVID-19 behaviour and the long term effects of Coronavirus on the health of people.
