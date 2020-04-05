Minutes To Go, PM Modi Coins New Name For '9 Minutes At 9 Pm' Covid Battle With Light

Minutes before the country lights up as a symbol of unity and peace at 9 PM upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to fight the Coronavirus, a new term has been coined for the first of its kind event.

Taking to Twitter, and inviting the citizens to participate in the massive event, PM Modi coined the term 'Ekta Diwali' (Diwali of Unity) for the 9 pm- 9 minutes show of unity and light to be observed on April 5, Sunday.

Here is PM Modi's message to the citizens hours before 'Ekta Diwali' begins

Do you see this map of India dotted with Statue of Unity icons?



These are events of people from across India who’d be observing #EktaDiwali at #9PM9minute today.



Head to Events section in Onground Tasks part of Volunteer module on NaMo App to check it out.



Create yours too! pic.twitter.com/ChkZqJZYQM — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) April 5, 2020

