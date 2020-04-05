The Debate
Minutes To Go, PM Modi Coins New Name For '9 Minutes At 9 Pm' Covid Battle With Light

General News

Before the country lights up as a symbol of unity and peace at 9 PM upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal against Covid, a new term has been coined

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Minutes before the country lights up as a symbol of unity and peace at 9 PM upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to fight the Coronavirus, a new term has been coined for the first of its kind event.

Taking to Twitter, and inviting the citizens to participate in the massive event, PM Modi coined the term 'Ekta Diwali' (Diwali of Unity) for the 9 pm- 9 minutes show of unity and light to be observed on April 5, Sunday. 

Here is PM Modi's message to the citizens hours before 'Ekta Diwali' begins

These 11 FAQs Will Clear All Doubts About PM Modi's 9pm Coronavirus Appeal As India Unites

Rohit Sharma Urges India To 'light To Fight' COVID-19, Calls It A Must-win Test

9 Mins 9 PM – Light Up The Collective Spiritual Energy Of Bharat

First Published:
COMMENT
