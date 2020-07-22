Kakrapar Atomic Plant-3 Achieves Criticality; PM Modi Hails 'Make In India Trailblazer' 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 calling it a 'trailblazer for future achievements.' The 700-MW pressurised heavy water reactor has been indegienously designed and is a shining example of the efforts of the Make in India initiative, added PM Modi.

Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3! This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India. And a trailblazer for many such future achievements! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020

Commissioning of Kakrapar Unit 4 likely by 2021

Last year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had announced that India will commission one nuclear reactor every year from 2020. "We will commission one nuclear reactor every year from 2020. Kakrapar-3 should be commissioned in 2020," Jitendra Singh told reporters back in December.

A senior official said the fourth unit of the Kakrapar power station would likely to be commissioned by 2021. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has 22 reactors across India and is the only agency to operate such plants. The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) is responsible for overseeing atomic energy policy in India.

Kakrapar Atomic Power Station

Kakrapar Atomic Power Station or KAPS is a nuclear power station situated near the city of Vyara in Gujarat. The atomic power plant consists of two 220 MW pressurised water reactor with heavy water as moderator (PHWR). KAPS-1 went critical on 3 September 1992 shortly after which it began commercial electricity production the following year. KAPS-2 attained criticality in September 2018. The construction of units 3 and 4 started in November 2010 with KAPS-3 achieving criticality in 2020.

(With Agency Inputs)