PM Modi Congratulates Japanese PM Fumio Kishida For Winning The Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida for victory in the lower house election in Japan. PM Modi said that he is looking forward to strengthening Special strategic and global partnerships.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, who heads the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), in coalition with the Komeito Party, won 293 seats of the total 465 seats in the Lower house. The LDP alone secured 261 seats in the polls.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest felicitations to @kishida230 for victory in Lower House elections in Japan. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our Special Strategic and Global Partnership and for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond."

Japan PM Fumio Kishida's coalition keeps the majority

PM Kishida on Monday returned to power after results were announced for general elections in the country. Lower parliamentary house elections in Japan were held on Sunday. LDP and ally Komeito won 291 seats. The Constitution Democratic Party (CDP), the major opposition force, won 96 seats.

A total of 1,052 representatives from nine political parties took part in the parliamentary elections. Notably, of the 1,051 candidates, only 17% are women, despite a 2018 law advocating gender quality in elections.

Kishida said that his party managed to win more than half of the votes in the general polls for political power. "This is a big deal. We intend to use this in our political and parliamentary leadership", Kishida said as quoted by NHK TV, reported ANI.

After the results were declared, Kishida said that the win will allow them to fulfill promises made during the election campaign that included bringing back the nation's economy on the growth track, medical care against coronavirus, and national security agenda. Kishida repeatedly stressed his determination to listen to people's voices and to address criticism that the nine-year Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga had fanned corruption, muzzled opposing opinions, and tamed bureaucrats.

The 64-year-old was elected prime minister on October 4 after triumphing the leadership race in his ruling party and dissolved the lower house within days after taking charge. A special Parliament session will be held on November 10 where Fumio Kishida will take charge as Prime Minister. The Cabinet is likely to remain largely unchanged.

(With ANI Inputs)