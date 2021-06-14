PM Modi Congratulates New Israel PM Naftali Bennett; Vows To Deepen Strategic Partnership

A day after being elected as the new Prime Minister of Israel, Yamina chief Naftali Bennett was congratulated by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Monday. Writing on Twitter, PM Modi expressed a desire in meeting Bennett and deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries. This assumes significance a year ahead of the 30th anniversary of India formally establishing diplomatic relations with Israel. Incidentally, he also shared a special message for Benjamin Netanyahu who lost power after 12 years- the longest-serving tenure for any Prime Minister in Israel's history.

Terming Netanyahu's tenure as "successful", PM Modi expressed "profound gratitude" for his leadership. The bonhomie between the two leaders is well known with the two countries also discussing possible cooperation in the production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Israel. Moreover, Netanyahu thanked the PM for the Centre's efforts to safeguard his country's representatives in the wake of the terror attack near the Israeli event.

Excellency @naftalibennett, congratulations on becoming the Prime Minister of Israel. As we celebrate 30 years of the upgradation of diplomatic relations next year, I look forward to meeting you and deepening the strategic partnership between our two countries. @IsraeliPM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2021

As you complete your successful tenure as the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, I convey my profound gratitude for your leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership @netanyahu. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2021

Congratulate APM & FM @yairlapid of Israel on his appointment. Look forward to working closely together to further advance our multifaceted strategic partnership. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 14, 2021

8 parties team up to oust Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu remained in office as head of the caretaker government as no clear winner emerged in the last 4 elections held since April 2019. As Knesset seats are allocated among various parties as per proportional representation, no single party has ever won 61 seats needed for a majority. After Netanyahu failed to form a government, Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid was given 4 weeks to cobble up a coalition.

On June 2, 8 political parties in Israel reached an agreement to form a unity government that would end Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure as the PM. They include Yesh Atid (17 seats), Kahol Lavan (8 seats), Israel Beiteinu (7 seats), Labor (7 seats), Yamina (7 seats), New Hope (6 seats), Meretz (6 seats) and Raam (4 seats). Making this announcement shortly before the deadline to form the government, Lapid stated that he had informed Israel President Reuven Rivlin of the agreement.

This coalition was able to prove its majority in the Knesset on Sunday with a 60-59 margin. With Raam on board, this is the first time in many decades that an Arab party will be a part of the ruling coalition. As a part of the rotational deal, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will become the Prime Minister first for two years followed by Yair Lapid.

Even as Netanyahu's tenure came to an end, he made it clear that he has no intention of leaving the political arena. He stated, "If it is destined for us to be in the opposition, we will do it with our backs straight until we topple this dangerous government and return to lead the country". Earlier, he not only claimed the new coalition was a result of the "great election fraud' in the history of democracy but also asserted that it will not be able to form a consensus on key national issues.