PM Modi To Address Nation Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Via Video Message: LIVE Updates

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would share a small video message with the people of India at 9 am on April 3. The Prime Minister has already addressed the country twice since the Coronavirus outbreak in India.

In his first address, PM Modi called for a one-day Janta Curfew on March 22. In his second address on March 24, PM Modi called for a nation-wide outbreak to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. India currently has 2,543 cases of Coronavirus, with 72 deaths in total. The total number of Coronavirus cases crossed a million mark worldwide, while the total number of deaths past 50,000 on April 2.

The pandemic that saw its outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan spread across the world so rapidly that the countries didn't even know what hit them. China, which initially struggled to contain the virus, has now succeeded reasonably in its bid while the threat moved to European nations such as Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

PM interacts with CMs

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the measures to combat the novel Coronavirus. Praising the states for working as a team, he informed them about the possibility of a second wave of the spread of the virus.

Highlighting that the common goal was to ensure minimum loss of life, the PM noted that testing, tracing, isolation, and quarantine should remain the areas of focus in the next few weeks. The PM also flagged the necessity of maintaining the supply of essential medical equipment and called for dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients. Another important message imparted by PM Modi was that Crisis Management Groups needed to be set up at the district level besides the appointment of District Surveillance Officers.



