The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi To Address Nation Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Via Video Message: LIVE Updates

General News

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would share a small video message with the people of India at 9 am on April 3. The PM has already addressed the nation twice.

Written By Aishwaria Sonavane | Mumbai | Updated On:
Modi

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would share a small video message with the people of India at 9 am on April 3. The PM has already addressed the nation twice.
PM Modi to address nation: LIVE updates
4 secs ago | April 03, 2020 08:30

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would share a small video message with the people of India at 9 am on April 3. The Prime Minister has already addressed the country twice since the Coronavirus outbreak in India. 

In his first address, PM Modi called for a one-day Janta Curfew on March 22. In his second address on March 24, PM Modi called for a nation-wide outbreak to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. India currently has 2,543 cases of Coronavirus, with 72 deaths in total. The total number of Coronavirus cases crossed a million mark worldwide, while the total number of deaths past 50,000 on April 2. 

The pandemic that saw its outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan spread across the world so rapidly that the countries didn't even know what hit them. China, which initially struggled to contain the virus, has now succeeded reasonably in its bid while the threat moved to European nations such as Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

PM interacts with CMs 

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the measures to combat the novel Coronavirus. Praising the states for working as a team, he informed them about the possibility of a second wave of the spread of the virus.

Highlighting that the common goal was to ensure minimum loss of life, the PM noted that testing, tracing, isolation, and quarantine should remain the areas of focus in the next few weeks. The PM also flagged the necessity of maintaining the supply of essential medical equipment and called for dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients. Another important message imparted by PM Modi was that Crisis Management Groups needed to be set up at the district level besides the appointment of District Surveillance Officers.


 

COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
UNITE AND FIGHT CORONA: PM MODI
Air India
AIR INDIA SIGNS CONTRACT
Maharashtra
MAHARASHTRA COVID-19 TALLY
Saudi Arabia
24-HOUR CURFEW IN MECCA & MEDINA
Coronavirus
BMC: CHECK LOCALITY'S COVID CASES
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK