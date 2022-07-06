PM Modi Dials Dalai Lama On 87th Birthday; Richard Gere & Himachal CM Join Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialed His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on his birthday and extended his wishes to the Tibetan spiritual leader. Born on July 6, 1935, Dalai Lama turned 87 on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote: “Conveyed birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over the phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health.”

Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

Dalai Lama's 87th birthday was celebrated at the main Buddhist temple Tsuglagkhang in Dharamshala town of Himachal Pradesh, where Chief Minister Jairam Thakur virtually joined as the chief guest. Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns, school students, and foreign supporters also gather at the temple for the celebration organized by the Central Tibetan Admn of Tibetan govt-in-exile.

In a video shared by ANI, Hollywood actor Richard Gere was also seen participating in the celebration.

#WATCH | Himachal: 87th birthday of Dalai Lama being celebrated in Dharamshala. Hollywood actor Richard Gere also participated in celebrations organised by Central Tibetan Admn of Tibetan govt in-exile,at main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang. CM Thakur joined via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/Hwre6Gj0yF — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

After the event, CM CM Jairam Thakur said, “I spoke with the Dalai Lama over the phone a short while ago. He was very happy. When I wished him on his birthday, he excitedly told me that he received the opportunity to live in dev bhumi Himachal and for that he is thankful to the state government as well as the Centre,” told ANI after the celebration.

Union Ministers, CMs greet Dalai Lama on 87th birthday

Apart from the Prime Minister, several chief ministers and Union ministers also extended birthday greetings to the Dalai Lama. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh tweeted: “Warm birthday greetings to His Holiness Dalai Lama. May the eternal lamp of love, harmony, and peace in you keep enlightening the world.”

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik wished “good health and long life" to Dalai Lama for spreading love, compassion, and peace across the world.” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also took to Twitter to wish the spiritual leader: “Birthday greetings to the Spiritual leader 14th Dalai iLama.May you be blessed with good health and long life.”

Warm birthday greetings to His Holiness the 14th @DalaiLama.



May you continue to enlighten us all spiritually. Wishing you good health and long life. — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) July 6, 2022

Warm birthday greetings to His Holiness the 14th @DalaiLama.



I join millions across the globe to pray for your good health & long life on your 87th birthday.



May you continue to spread love, peace & harmony. May your divine blessings enlighten us all. pic.twitter.com/tq41m4su1f — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 6, 2022

The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India's Dharamshala since he fled China in 1959. Throughout his life in exile, the Tibetan spiritual leader has achieved prominence among the world's political, religious, and social leaders as a universal icon of peace, harmony, and non-violence. He won widespread international support for the Tibetan independence movement.

(With agency inputs)