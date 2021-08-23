PM Modi Dials Germany's Angela Merkel, Discusses Afghanistan Situation Post Taliban Siege

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, August 23, to discuss the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world. They emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the topmost priority being the repatriation of stranded citizens, the PM's office said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed issues concerning the bilateral and multilateral agenda, including cooperation in COVID-19 vaccines, development cooperation with a focus on climate, energy, and fostering trade and economic relations. During the dialogue, PM Modi reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

Spoke to Chancellor Merkel this evening and discussed bilateral, multilateral and regional issues, including recent developments in Afghanistan. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2021

Angela Merkel’s conversation with PM Modi could be her last one in office, as the Chancellor's 16 year-long tenure is about to end this September. Germany will go for polls on September 26 with Armin Laschet as Merkel’s would-be successor.

Germany's repatriation efforts in Kabul

Earlier on Wednesday, Merkel spoke to US President Joe Biden about the situation in Afghanistan and stressed the importance of evacuating as many Afghans as possible, who supported the German military and civilian efforts in the country. According to Merkel's office, the two leaders spoke on the phone and agreed to fly out as many people, in need of protection, as possible.

Germany has flown over 500 people out of Afghanistan, including 200 Afghan citizens, since Sunday, August 15, when the Taliban overthrew the Ashraf Ghani government.

As per information received by the German foreign minister, at present, there are hundreds, if not thousands of people outside the gates of the Kabul airport, and the region is witnessing sporadic outbursts of violence. He said that Germany is also trying to bring supplies of food to Kabul to provide for those waiting to be evacuated and has a Medevac plane in the region.

